Gold price today: Yellow metal trades firm, buy on dips for a target of Rs 45,050, say experts

India Gold MCX April futures price is trading in the green on March 17 following a positive trend in the international spot prices. Silver MCX May futures trade flat.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold contracts were trading higher by 0.23 percent at Rs 44,914 for 10 grams at 0920 hours. May silver futures, too, were trading 0.04 percent higher at Rs 66,949 a kilogram.

Experts are of the view that Gold may remain choppy ahead of the US Fed decision, however, general bias may be on the upside and investors can use the dip to go long.

Gold and silver showed mixed trends in the international markets on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcomes. Gold April futures contract settled on a flattish note at $1730.90 per troy ounce and Silver May futures contract settled at $26.00 per troy ounce.

Due to strength in the rupee both the precious metals settled on a weaker note in the domestic market on Tuesday. The dollar index and 10-year U.S. bond yield hold gains ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting outcome.

“We expect the U.S. The Federal Reserve maintains the status quo in the interest rates and remains dovish on monetary policy in today’s meeting. Gold and silver prices could get support at lower levels,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“Gold has support at $1714-1700 per troy ounce and resistance at $1744-1758 per troy ounce; silver has support at $25.70-25.40 per troy ounce and resistance at $26.40-26.70 per troy ounce,” he said.

Jain further added that at MCX, Gold has support at 44660-44440 and resistance at 44950-45155; Silver has support at 66400-65900 and resistance at 67500-68100 levels. We suggest buying in the gold on dips around 44660 with a stop loss below 44440 for the target of 45050.

Trading strategy

Neha Qureshi, Technical Analyst at Reliance Securities

LBMA Gold Spot could trade on positive momentum up to $1739-$1747 level where support is at $1725-$1717 levels.

MCX Gold April could see a sideways momentum where 44750-44500 is holding support and resistance is at 45100-45300 levels. Strategy for Gold April Buy 44800 SL 44600 TGT 45200. Conditions apply.

MCX Silver May is holding a resistance zone near 67800-67930 level below which could see a downside momentum up to 66200-65600 levels.

Strategy for Silver May Buy near 66700 SL 66000 TGT 69000 Conditions apply.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades mixed near $1730/oz after a 0.1% gain yesterday. Gold is choppy ahead of the Fed decision later today. Support from Europe’s vaccination concerns, Chinese equity market sell-off, and US stimulus deal is countered by weaker investor interest and higher bond yields.

Gold may remain choppy ahead of Fed decision however general bias may be on the upside amid expectations that Fed and other central banks may maintain a dovish stance.

