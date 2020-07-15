Gold price today: Yellow metal trade sideways; crucial support placed at Rs 48,800

August gold futures traded sideways with a negative bias on July 15, tracking muted trend seen in international prices. Experts are of the view that investors could use dips to buy as crucial support for gold is placed at Rs 48,800 per 10 gm.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading lower by 0.13 percent at Rs 49,195 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. September futures for silver were trading 0.39 percent higher at Rs 52,853 per kg.

Gold and silver settled slightly weaker in the international market the previous day. Gold futures settled at $1,813.40 per troy ounce and silver at $19.53 per troy ounce.

On MCX, both the precious metals settled mixed. Gold ended slightly positive at around Rs 49,250 and silver settled with around 0.50 percent loss at around Rs 52,650 levels.

“Both the precious metals will also get support from weakness in global equities and rising US budget deficit. We expect both the precious metals to remain firm amid weakness in the dollar index and rising coronavirus cases,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Gold is having support at $1784 per troy ounce /INR 48,800 on a closing basis and expected to hold if it sustains above $1,814 per troy ounce /Rs 49,220 could extend the gains towards $1830-1844 per troy ounce /Rs 49,500-49,750 levels,” he said.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International bullion rebounded from July 14 lows. Prices found support from US-China tensions and the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases but upside remained limited due to some profit-taking after prices climbed last week to levels not seen since 2011.

Technically, the MCX Gold August contract had a volatile session in the 48770-49291 range where it did not manage to cross its all-time high of 49,348.

However, it bounced back from 48,800, indicating that the bulls are active at lower levels. Resistance holds at 49,340-49,550 and support is at 48,900-48750 levels.

MCX September silver made a high of 52,786 levels, where prices have bounced back from 51,950. Prices are likely to trade with upside momentum, in the range of 51,600-53,000 in the coming session.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Comex gold was trading in a narrow range above $1,810 after a near flat close the previous day. Gold was range-bound as the support from weaker US dollar, US-China tensions, rising virus cases and ETF inflows is countered by sharp gains in the equity market and signs of progress in vaccine development.

Gold may witness choppy trade as market players assess global economic recovery in light of rising virus cases, US-China tensions and continuing central bank stimulus but the general bias may be on the upside on strong investor interest and increasing challenges to the global economy.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.