Gold Price Today: Yellow metal to remain choppy amid global uncertainties. Experts say buy around Rs 47,700

Gold prices in the international market edged higher on December 10, but were headed for a fourth straight weekly fall as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the key US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's next policy move.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contracts were marginally up 0.14 percent to Rs 48,004 for 10 grams at 9.40 am on December 10. Silver futures shed 0.13 percent to Rs 60,716 a kilogram.

Prices of gold are trading in a narrow range ahead of US inflation data scheduled later in the day. However, silver breached a lower range on strong US jobless claims which decline to the lowest levels since 1969. US president Biden also said CPI data will not reflect a recent drop in some prices including energy.

On MCX, bias may remain positive for gold and silver. Prices are likely to move towards immediate resistance levels, however, upside looks limited in bullion. Gold has resistance at Rs 48250 and support at Rs 47800. Silver has resistance at Rs 62000 and support at Rs 60000, said Abhishek Chauhan, Head of Commodity & Currency at Swastika Investmart.

Trading Strategy

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver plunged again amid strength in the dollar index and decline in unemployment claims in the United States. Both the precious metals settled on a weaker note in the international markets. We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1762-1750 per troy ounce and resistance at $1788-1800 per troy ounce while silver has support at $21.84-21.55 per troy ounce and resistance at $22.35-22.66 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 47770-47600 and resistance at Rs 48100-48280 while silver has support at Rs 60500-60100 and resistance at Rs 61220-61600. We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 47700 with a stop loss of Rs 47480 for target of Rs 48100.

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1780/oz after a 0.5% decline yesterday. Gold is range-bound ahead of US inflation data due today which may give more clarity on Fed’s monetary policy stance. Support from virus concerns, geopolitical tensions and stress in China’s property sector is countered by Fed’s tightening expectations and firmer US dollar. Gold may remain choppy amid lack of clear cues but prospect of Fed’s tightening may keep pressure on prices.

