Gold price today: Yellow metal steady; experts say go short with target of 37,500

India Gold February futures were steady on December 10 trading with a slight negative bias. Experts feel that amid trade tensions and rise in rupee, the precious metal is likely to remain under pressure.

Gold and Silver prices traded steady in the international market on Monday, but due to strength in rupee both the precious metals show some weakness in the domestic market.

Gold traded around $1,460 and Silver traded around $16.60 per Troy ounce in the international market. On the domestic front, MCX Gold closed around 37,580 and Silver closed at 43,500 with minor loss.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, Gold contracts for February traded lower by Rs 14, or 0.04 percent, at Rs 37,569 per 10 gram at 0920 hours IST.

Experts feel that Gold will remain under pressure and could retest support near 37,400-37,300 levels. Traders could use rallies to go short on the metal with a target below 37,500, they suggested.

“We expect both the precious metals remain under pressure and expect them to test next support levels of $1,450 and $16.40 in the international market,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities told Moneycontrol.

“MCX Gold prices are expected to test 37,400-37,330, while 37,720 act as major resistance for Gold. Silver slips below 43,500 and could test 43,300-43,100 levels; 43750 act as a major resistance for Silver,” he said.

Track live Gold price here

Trading Strategy

MCX Gold February traded with negative bias on the back of appreciating rupee, as well as, drift witnessed in LBMA Gold prices.

LBMA Gold has been intact on the contracting Bollinger bands, as per which, on downside $1,451 will be an important level to watch out for. On upside $1,470 is the resistance.

MCX Gold has been approaching the crucial support zone of 37,500-37,450 levels. Any break below this zone will be further negative. On the upside, 37,680 and 37,760 will act as resistance.

Intraday strategy: MCX Gold February is a ‘Sell’ in the range of 37,650-37,670 with 37,760 as a stop loss, and a target could be placed below 37,500 levels.

Expert: Hareesh V, Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services

While prices stay below the strong support of Rs 37,780, expect weakness to continue during the day. Immediate support is seen at Rs 37,580, breach of the same is required to trigger major liquidation pressure. A direct rise above Rs 38,150 would be a sign of reversal.

London spot gold: Intraday bias likely to be on the downside as long as prices stay below $1,482. However, it needs to break $1,445 to extend the momentum towards $1,430. A direct rise above $1,485 would negate the outlook and take prices higher.