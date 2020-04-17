Gold price today: Yellow metal slips nearly 2%; buy on dips for a target of 47,500

India Gold June futures slipped nearly 2 percent on April 17 as investors prefer to book profits at higher levels, but experts feel that short selling should be avoided and dips should be used to buy for a target of 47,500 per 10 gm.

Gold and silver prices extend rally on Thursday. Gold prices reached lifetime highs in the domestic market and made a high of 47,327, silver prices also crossed 44,300 levels in intraday trade.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading lower by 1.9 percent at Rs 46,361 per 10 gram at 0930 hours. Silver futures were down 1.4 percent to Rs 43,600 per kg.

“Due to weakness in rupee and record rise in U.S. unemployment claims support gold prices. U.S. unemployment rises to 52,45,000 due to COVID-19. But due to the rise in the dollar index, some profit-taking is seen in gold prices at higher levels in the international market,” Manoj Jain, the independent market expert told Moneycontrol.

“RBI is also announced TLTRO of 25000 crores to support the rupee. We expect gold prices remain volatile today and expected to be traded in the range of 46770-47500 wide range,” he said.

Jain further added that the overall trend of both the precious metals are still positive and we suggest avoid short selling in both the precious metals due to the weekend session.

Trading Strategy:

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities

International bullion prices have started marginally lower this Friday morning in Asian trade as Asian equities showed signs of a rebound, but fears of a steep global recession due to the coronavirus pandemic limited a drop in the metal's price.

Technically, the LBMA Gold spot could continue its sideways momentum where intraday support holds at $1700-$1680 levels. However, the overall trend remains Bullish. So, prices are poised for another leg of up move to $1730-$1755 levels.

MCX Gold on Thursday traded on a positive note & made a new high above 47000 levels indicating upside momentum to continue upto 47300-47500 levels.

Intraday Gold holds support near 46950-46670 levels & upside resistance at 47350-47500 levels in coming session.

Strategy for Gold June MCX remains buy on dips around 47000-47020 with a Stop loss at 46900 & Target at 47500.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades weaker near $1725/oz after a 0.5% decline yesterday. Gold is pressurized by a sharp rise in US equity futures after President Trump gave guidelines to reopen the economy in the coming days while some progress was reported in coronavirus.

ETF inflows and a mild decline in US Dollar index might support the metal at lower levels.

Fears of a steep global recession and hopes of more quantitative easing programs from central banks continue to support gold’s positive outlook. Meanwhile, a steady U.S dollar and moderate physical market activities are likely to limit major gains in the commodity.

Technical Outlook (London spot): Ongoing positive momentum may continue as long as prices stay above $1690. Immediate and minor resistance is seen at $1738, a direct break is required to take prices higher to $1758 followed by $1800 levels. The immediate downside turnaround point is seen at $1672.