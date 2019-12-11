Gold price today: Yellow metal rises on trade deal uncertainty; use rallies to go short

India Gold February futures rose on December 11 on uncertainty over US-China trade talks ahead of a December 15 tariff deadline. Investors also await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting for cues on its 2020 monetary outlook.

The protracted trade war between the world's two largest economies has fanned recessionary fears, putting safe-haven Gold on track for its best year since 2010, reported Reuters.

Gold and Silver prices traded steadily on Tuesday ahead of Federal Reserve policy meeting. The general consensus is that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged.

Experts feel that the volatility is likely to continue ahead of the Fed meeting, and investors can use any rallies to go short on Gold with a target of Rs 37,450.

“We expect both precious metals to trade in range ahead of Fed meeting outcome. Gold is expected to trade in a range of Rs 37,480-37,740 and Silver expected to trade in a range of Rs 43,300-43,850,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities told Moneycontrol.

“Either side of the breakout of the range will give further direction to the prices of both Silver and Gold,” he said.

Track live Gold price here

Trading Strategy

Expert: Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities

MCX Gold February continues its consolidation phase. Support of Rs 37,500 levels remains well protected, below which, prices can fall to Rs 37,200-36,900 levels.

LBMA Gold is trading near its multiple support zone of $1,455-1,460 levels. If prices sustain above $1,468 levels, an upside move could be towards $1,480 levels.

MCX Gold has a string resistance of Rs 37,800 levels, and any break above this level will be considered a Bullish Reversal signal. On the downside, Rs 37,550-37,450 will act as support.

Intraday strategy: MCX Gold February is a Sell in the range of Rs 37,650-37,670 with Rs 37770 as a stop loss, and a target of Rs 37,450 levels.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency

On the daily chart, Gold witnessed a flat move on the back of a possible delay the December 15 tariffs from the US on China. The tariffs worth $150 billion has kept Gold prices edgy.

Technically, the ATR which is significantly lower at 342 from 500 in September 19, is showing prices can be in momentum after Fridays strong selling pressure.

Price movement suggests that flat to negative momentum could continue. Hence, buying on dips for minor gains & selling on rises for bigger gains should be maintained. For the day, Rs 37,700-37,800 will act as resistance whereas Rs 37,525-37,450 will be the support.