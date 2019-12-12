Gold price today: Yellow metal rises on FOMC rate stance; here’s what to do now

India Gold February futures rose on December 12 tracking gains in the international market after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and signaled borrowing costs are likely to remain unchanged indefinitely, sending the dollar and Treasury yields lower, said a report.

After cutting rates three times earlier this year, the US Fed left its benchmark rate at the target range of between 1.50 percent and 1.75 percent, in a widely expected move

Reacting to the news, Dollar index slipped after FOMC outcome and both the precious metals get support from lows. Gold closed above $1470 and Silver prices closed above $16.80 per troy ounce.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded higher by Rs 54, or 0.14 percent, at Rs 37,753 per 10 gram at 09:20 hours IST.

Experts are of the view that the metal is likely to remain rangebound; hence, long term traders can remain long with a target of Rs 37850.

Trading Strategy

At MCX Gold prices held on to the key support of 37,480 and closes around 37,680, while Silver prices also held on to their crucial support of 43300 and test its resistance of 43850.

We expect both the precious metals could give one bounce in the prices in Thursday's session. Gold can be bought around 37,600 with a stop loss of 37,480 for a target of 37,850. Silver can be bought around 43,600 levels with a stop loss of 43,300 and a target of 44,100.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency

On the daily chart, Gold witnessed positive moves on the back of a stable Fed stance with less hawkish tone. The US Fed overnight kept interest rates unchanged but moreover, the statement of rates can remain stable till 2020-2021 gave Comex Gold the thrust as rate hikes seem far away.

Prices are likely to remain in a range between 37500-38500. The next set of triggers for Gold is all-important tariffs hikes to set in on 15Dec19, and till then, prices can remain in said range of 37500-38500. For Thursday, 37800-37975 will act as resistance whereas 37700-37600 will act as supports.

Expert: Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities

MCX Gold February has been trading below 37700 levels which suggests some downside pressure up to 37500-37300 levels.

MCX Gold can reverse from this above 37750 levels up to 37950-38100 levels. LBMA Gold has bounced back from $1460 levels & has shown recover from this level but continues its consolidation phase where upside breakout is above $1470 levels. On the downside, $1450 will act as support.

Intraday strategy: MCX Gold February could be sold in the range of 37,750-37,730 with 37,850 as a stop loss, and a target of 37,500 levels.