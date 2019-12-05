App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal recovers losses; experts say buy on dips

Experts feel that gold may trade in the range, but investors can still look at buying the yellow metal on dips for a target of Rs 38,250-38,330.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

India February Gold futures rose on December 5 despite positive signals from Sino-US trade talks, but investors should use buy on dips strategy as long as it trades above 38,000 levels, suggests experts.

The world's top two economies are moving closer to agreeing on the number of tariffs to be rolled back in a phase-one trade deal, said a report. Optimism around trade deal fuelled risk-on sentiment which led to a rally in equity markets across the globe and selling in safe-havens.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February next year traded higher by Rs 59, or 0.15 percent, at Rs 38,153 per 10 gram at 09:20 IST. It closed 0.6 percent lower at Rs 38,094 on December 4.

Experts feel that gold may trade in the range, but investors can still look at buying the yellow metal on dips for a target of Rs 38,250-38,330.

Trading Strategy:

Expert: Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities

In the domestic market, Gold made a high of 38,467 and Silver made a high of 45,678, but the fell on comments from US President Donald Trump on the trade deal.

He said that both the US and China will reach the first phase of trade deal soon, and the market reacted sharply on his statement and both the precious metals saw heavy selling during the afternoon and Comex session.

Gold again tested lows of $1,472 and Silver tested $16.80 per troy ounce. Even in domestic market gold prices slipped to 38,031 and Silver prices also slipped to the lows of 44,301.

Gold can be bought around 37,950-37,920 with a stop loss of 37,770, and a target of 38,250-38,330. Silver can be bought around 44,100 with a stop loss of Rs 43,900, and a target of 44,500-44,600 levels.

Expert: Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities

In the previous session, profit-booking was witnessed in MCX Gold and LBMA Gold prices. The overall tone for the LBMA Gold remains positive and hence one should look for buy on dips opportunity.

MCX Gold February has strong support at 38,000 and 37,920 whereas resistance is placed at 38,250 and 38,400 levels.

Intraday strategy: MCX Gold February can be bought in the range of 38,100-38,050 for a target of Rs 38,280 levels, and a stop loss of Rs 37,960 levels.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities

On the daily chart, Gold pared some gains on the back of statement from the US that trade talks are going very well with China (again a change of view after hinting talks can extend till Nov 2020).

Technically, the ATR which is significantly low at 355 from 500 in Sep19, keeps indicating signs of less of trending, and more of a news based reaction market.

Prices overall are rangebound market between 37500-38500, but the momentum is likely to continue, and hence investors can look at buying Gold on dips as long as it trades above 37,900-38,000.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 


First Published on Dec 5, 2019 09:42 am

tags #gold price today #gold rate today #India gold futures #MCX GOLD #silver price today #silver rate today

