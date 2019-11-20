Gold price today: Yellow metal rangebound on Sino-US trade; buy on dips

Gold December futures were trading in a narrow range on November 20 following mixed cues around the US-China trade deal, and ahead of US Fed minutes.

The United States would raise tariffs on Chinese imports if no deal is reached with Beijing to end a trade war, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

Gold settled above $1,470 and Silver settled above $17 per troy ounce in the international market on Tuesday. Due to the strength in rupee, Gold settled with minor loss while Silver settled with gains in the domestic market.

Gold December futures slip 0.09 percent at Rs 38,172 per 10 gram at 09:20 hours. It closed 0.06 percent lower at Rs 38,205.

Track live Gold price here

“Gold and Silver prices are expected to remain volatile ahead of US Fed meeting minutes and US-China trade deal odds. If Gold prices sustain above $1,472 could test $1,484 levels and Silver prices sustaining above $17 per troy ounce could test $17.34 levels,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities told Moneycontrol.

“Gold prices likely to hold above 38,050, and could test 38,330. The level of Rs 37,920 is likely to act as a major support for Gold. Silver prices sustain above 44,700 could test 45,100 again, 44,400 act as major support for silver. Buy on dip strategy will work in both the precious metals,” he said.

MCX Gold December has been trading with volatility on back movement in USDINR.