Gold Price Today: Yellow metal likely to see short-covering rally, all eyes on US inflation data

Gold was marginally down in the Indian market on the morning of January 10 as international prices hovered near a three-week low with traders waiting for December US inflation data that could reinforce the case for earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after weak job numbers.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange, gold contracts were down 0.19 percent at Rs 47,363 for 10 grams at 9.52 am. Silver futures shed 0.36 percent to Rs 60,387 a kilogram.

Gold and silver settled on a positive note in international markets on January 7. Gold February futures contract ended at $1,796.25 a troy ounce, up by 0.39 percent from the previous day, while silver March futures settled at $22.39 a troy ounce, up by 0.90 percent.

The two metals are expected to show some strength during the week. The yellow metal can cross $1,800 and silver, too, can test $23, Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research said.

Gold has support at $1,784-1,770 and resistance at $1,808-1,822. Silver has support at $22.10-21.84 and resistance at $22.70-23.

On MCX, gold has support at Rs 47,300-47,160 and resistance at 47,590-47,730. For silver, support is at Rs 60,170-59,700 and resistance at Rs 60,900-61,200.

“We suggest buying gold around Rs 47,400 with a stop loss of Rs 47,180 for the target of Rs 47,750 and silver around Rs 60,300 with stop loss of Rs 59,700 for a target of Rs 61,500, he added.

Trading Strategy

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities

Comex gold was trading marginally lower near $1,795 after gaining 0.5 percent in the previous session. Gold was weighed down by higher US bond yields amid the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance. Mixed US jobs report, growing virus spread and concerns about the health of the Chinese economy supported the prices.

Gold has fallen sharply in the last few days after failing to break past the $1,830 level. The metal, however, managed to hold above $1,780. With mixed factors in place, prices may remain rangebound near $1,800 but the general bias may be on the downside as the Fed’s stance may weigh on the dollar.

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity Limited

According to the daily technical chart, gold and silver are trading at the demand zone. We will see a short-covering rally in bullions any time.

The Momentum indicator RSI is also pointing to the same on the hourly and daily charts. Traders are advised to create fresh buy positions near given support levels and should focus on these levels:

February gold closing price-Rs 47452; support 1-Rs 47,300; support 2-Rs 47,150; resistance 1-Rs 47,500 and resistance 2-Rs 47,630.

March silver closing price: Rs 60,607; support 1-Rs 60,000; support 2-Rs 59,600; resistance 1-Rs 60,800 and resistance 2-Rs 61,500.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​