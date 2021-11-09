Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to edge higher, traders can buy on dips

Gold prices were steady on November 9, consolidating near a two-month high scaled in the previous session, as a weak dollar offset firm US bond yields.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contracts were marginally down 0.5 percent at Rs 47,995 for 10 grams at 9.18 am. Silver futures shed 0.18 percent to Rs 64,761 a kilogram.

Gold and silver prices remained firm due to a dovish outlook of the Fed. The US infrastructure bill has increased the expectation of more spending which may boost inflation. On the other hand, the Fed kept intact its previous outlook on bond tapering and interest rate hikes which supported the gold and silver prices. The dollar index was also unable to sustain above 94.50 levels and it slipped 0.30 percent yesterday.

On MCX, gold has resistance at Rs 48,300 and above this level, it may test Rs 48,600-48,800 levels. It has support at Rs 47,300, said Abhishek Chauhan, Head of Commodity and Currency at Swastika Investmart.

Trading Strategy

Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director, Proficient Equities

After the September high was taken out at Rs 48,000 levels, gold terminated its lower top formation, resulting in end of the primary downtrend. As of now, the intermediate trend for gold is up and we are expecting higher prices ahead for the yellow metal.

Technically, when we draw a Fibonacci Fan on the daily chart from September low of Rs 45,705 regions till October high of Rs 48,200, we note that 61.8 percent trendline provided a crucial support previous week at Rs 47,000 levels. The next support of 50 percent level is at Rs 47,550. Intermediate uptrend in gold survives above these crucial levels and hence retracements will be buying opportunities with these levels as stop loss.

Ravi Singh, Vice-President and Head of Research, ShareIndia

The drop in the US bond yields after the dovish approach of the Fed on monetary tightening, pulled gold prices higher. Also, the inflation concerns increased the safe haven appeal and supporting the prices. However, the improved US jobs report, strong equity markets and ETF outflows has maintained downward pressure in gold has pushed it to trade in range bound zone. We expect gold to show some upward move this week.

Buy zone above - Rs 48,000 for the target of Rs 48,300

Sell zone below - Rs 47,800 for the target of Rs 47,600

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver prices extended gains on Monday. Gold hit a two-month high after dovish Federal Reserve monetary policy. Both the precious metals settled on a positive note in the international markets. Gold December futures contract settled at $1,828 per troy ounce with a gain of 0.44 percent and silver December futures contract settled at $24.54 per troy ounce with a gain of 1.20 percent. We expect both the precious metals to remain positive. Gold prices could test $1,850 per troy ounce and silver prices could also test $25 per troy ounce in the upcoming sessions.

Any decline in the prices would be a buying opportunity in both the precious metals. Gold has support at $1,818-1,804 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,836-1,850 per troy ounce while silver has support at $24.33-24.10 per troy ounce and resistance at $24.80-25.00 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold has support at Rs 47,850-47,700 and resistance at Rs 48,180-48,400 while silver has support at Rs 64,550-64,200 and resistance at Rs 65,100-65,500. We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 47,800 with a stop loss of Rs 47,620 for the target of Rs 48,200.

