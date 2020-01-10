Gold price today: Yellow metal inches lower as US-Iran tension taper

India Gold February futures inch lower to trade below 40,000 on Friday as de-escalation in US-Iran tensions brought relief to markets.

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to stop Trump from further military action against Iran, days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander and raised fears of war, said a Reuters report.

On the MCX, gold contracts for February were trading lower by 81, or 0.20 percent, at Rs 39,749 per 10 gram at 0910 hours.

Gold and Silver prices traded in pressure throughout the day on Thursday. Spot Gold prices slipped below $1550 and Silver prices also slipped below $18 per troy ounce in the international market.

Even in the domestic market, Gold prices tested lows of 39,610 and Silver also made a low of 46,365. Strength in the dollar index and upbeat US unemployment claims data puts pressure on both the precious metals.

Experts feel that Gold prices are likely to remain volatile in the near term, and investors can look at going short if the index trades below 39,900 with a target of 39,550 levels.

Trading strategy

Expert: Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities

No fresh statement from the US and Iran also witness selling in both the precious metals. We expect volatility to continue in both the precious metals and gold is expected to trade in the range of 39600-40200. Silver prices are also expected to trade in the range of 46300-47400.

Expert: Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities

MCX Gold February has been trading below 40,000 levels which suggests that it is unable to sustain at the higher side.

On the hourly chart, it has started to trade below 21, 50 & 100 Hourly Moving Averages which indicates some weakness for upside momentum.

MCX Gold if sustain below 39900 levels then downside momentum may continue for 39600-39300 levels.

Alternatively, upside momentum may continue above 39980 levels up to 40300-40500. International Gold could trade in $1566-$1578 levels

Intraday strategy: MCX Gold February Sell in the range of 39900-39920 with 40020 as stop loss and target of 39550 levels.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Sr Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency, LKP Securities Ltd

Gold prices edged lower on Friday, having declined as much as 1% in the previous session, as de-escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions brought relief to markets and boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets.

On the daily chart, Gold traded weak as de-escalation in the U.S.-Iran tensions brought relief to markets and boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets.

Prices overall are in a positive trend market bias. 20, 50, 100-Days EMA are signaling positive momentum.

Prices can be in some profit booking mode but the bullish momentum is intact till the time they are above 39,000 on a closing basis. For the day 39,950-40,050 will act as resistance whereas 39,750-39,650 as supports.