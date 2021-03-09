Gold price today: Yellow metal holds steady; sell on rally towards Rs 44,500

India Gold April MCX Futures price holds steady on March 9 tracking positive bias in the international spot prices. The MCX Silver May futures also above Rs 66,000.

Firm dollar and higher U.S. Treasury yields continued to diminish the metal's appeal. Experts feel investors should go short on rallies or a bounce towards Rs 44,500, for a target of Rs 44,000 per 10 gm.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold contracts were trading higher by 0.36 percent at Rs 44,377 for 10 grams at 0920 hours. May silver futures were trading 0.47 percent higher at Rs 66,163 a kilogram.

Precious metals continued their weaker trend on Monday amid further gains in the dollar index and rising bond yields. Safe-haven demand is easing in the precious metals due to rising bond yields and a strong dollar.

Gold slipped to a 9-month low on Monday and Silver traded steady in the international markets. Gold April futures contract settled on a weaker note at $1678 per troy ounce, and Silver May futures contract also settled on a slightly weaker note at $25.27 per troy ounce.

Gold & Silver Rates Mar 04, 2021 Gold Rate in Mumbai Mar 04, 2021 10g of 24K gold in Mumbai ₹ 45,360 45,360

10g of 22K gold in Mumbai ₹44,360 44,360 View more Silver Rate in Mumbai Mar 04, 2021 10g silver in Mumbai ₹ 716 716

1kg silver in Mumbai ₹71,600 71,600 View more Show

Due to weakness in the rupee, both the precious metals were settled on a mixed note in the domestic markets.

The dollar index showed further strength on Monday and reached three months peak and settled at 92.40 marks. The 10-year U.S. bond yields also reached a 13-month peak and crossed 1.60% on Monday, data from Prithvi Finmart showed.

“Strong dollar, rising bond yields, recovery in the global economy from the pandemic are pushing precious metals lower. We expect precious metals to trade with a negative bias and gold could test $1650 per troy ounce in the short term but silver could find support at lower levels due to strength in the base metals,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, Gold has support at 44000-43780 and resistance at 44440-44660; Silver has support at 65400-65100 and resistance at 66500-66900 levels. We suggest selling in the gold on rise around 44500 with a stop loss around 44780 for the targets of 44,000,” he said.

Trading Strategy:

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades mixed near $1687/oz after a 1.2% decline yesterday. Gold trades near June 2020 lows weighed down by firmness in the US dollar, higher bond yields, and continuing ETF outflows.

However, supporting price is progress on US stimulus and increased inflation expectations and geopolitical tensions. Gold may remain under pressure unless there is a major correction in the US dollar index or bond yields.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold prices fell on Monday to a nine-month low, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields kept rising, prompting investors to dump the non-yielding metal.

Domestic gold fell on Monday, while silver ended with small gains on Monday tracking overseas prices.

The dollar climbed to a three-month peak, while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield held near a more than one-year high on Monday.

Domestic gold and silver prices could trade lower this Tuesday morning tracking overseas prices.

Technically, MCX Gold April could see a downside pressure up to 43990-43750 levels. Resistance is at 44340-44560 levels.

Technically, If MCX Silver May trades below 66000 levels, we could witness the Bearish momentum to continue up to 65100-64300 levels. Resistance is at 66400-67230 levels.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.