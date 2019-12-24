Gold price today: Yellow metal holds ground; 38,330 crucial for bulls

India Gold Futures rose on December 24 after concerns over an interim Sino-US trade deal supported the safe-haven metal in holiday-thinned trade.

Ratcheting up trade concerns, a top diplomat from China said on Monday that US trade, economic and scientific restrictions on China and "smears" against its sovereignty were impacting global stability and development, said a Reuters report.

On the MCX, gold contracts for February were trading higher by Rs 68, or 0.18 percent, at Rs 38,325 per 10 gram at 0910 hours.

Experts are of the view that if Gold price sustains above 38,330 then the rally could extend towards 38,500 levels while on the downside a break below 38200 could take the metal towards 38,060 levels.

Gold and Silver prices gained in the international markets. Spot Gold breached key resistance of $1,484 per troy ounce and Silver prices also breached resistance of $17.40.

“We expect precious metals prices remain firm and 38050 act as a major support for Gold prices. If it sustains above 38,330, the rally could extend rally towards 38500 levels,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities told Moneycontrol.

“For Silver, 45,400 is likely to act as major support and if prices sustain above 45,700 levels, the rally could extend rally towards 46,000-46,100 levels. Overall, the trend of both the precious metals are still positive,” he said.

Trading strategy

Expert: Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities

MCX Gold moved higher in the last session and closed on the positive note. This was on the back of a rise witnessed in LBMA Gold prices.

However, it has now reached the crucial resistance zone of $1,485-1,490 and hence one should be cautious now.

The 60 min chart of MCX Gold suggests that prices are close to the trendline resistance and hence one should be alert. Any move back below 38,100 will be a negative sign. On the upside 38,300-38,320 is likely to act as a resistance.

Intraday strategy: MCX Gold February Sell in the range of 38,200-38,240 with 38,320 as stop loss and target of 38,060 levels.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Sr. Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities

On the daily chart, Gold traded positive on the back of concerns from China over US interference in Hong Kong, Taiwan which are internal for them.

The US and China would sign their so-called Phase one trade pact at the beginning of January, subject to not any renegotiation.

Prices overall are in a range-bound market between 37,500-38,500 levels with a positive bias. Till the time prices are in the range of 1,000 points, it is advisable to buy at lows, as trade talks details keep rolling.

For the day 38,280-38,350 will act as resistance whereas 38,175-38,250 as supports.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.