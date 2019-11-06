Gold price today: Yellow metal firms up; Is it time to buy or sell?

Gold futures rose in early trade on November 6 as investors await further clarity on US and China trade talks while Silver prices witnessed some profit-taking.

Gold December futures were trading with a positive bias at Rs 37,956 per 10 gram at 0920 hours IST. It had closed 1.5 percent lower at Rs 37,881 on November 5.

India Gold futures prices hit a one-week low in Tuesday's session as Gold and Silver prices in the international market fell by around 2 percent. Spot Gold closed around $1484 per troy ounce and silver prices closed around $17.58 per troy ounce.

Gold has crucial support at $1484, and if it slips below these levels then further weakness towards $1477-1470 in the international market is possible. Now, $1500 is likely to act as a major resistance.

Possible US-China trade deal, rally in global equities, lower than expected US trade balance and strength in dollar index eased safe-haven buying in precious metals, suggest experts.

Gold prices are likely to remain rangebound and investors should use rallies to sell as weakness could remain for some more time.

Gold showed a massive fall in the last session and corrected by almost 500 points. This has formed a big bearish candlestick pattern which suggests negativity.

Trading Strategy:

Expert: Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities

In the international Gold, prices have reversed from $1,515 and arrived near the support of $1,480 level. Now, a break below $1,480 can result in a further move towards $1,465 levels. On the upside $1,495 is the resistance.

MCX Gold can remain in sell on rallies mode over the near term with 38,100 as resistance. And, on the downside, a move towards 37,800 is the support.

Intraday strategy: MCX Gold Dec sell on rallies towards 38,000 with 38,100 as stop loss and target towards 37,800 levels.

Expert: Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities

Crucial support for MCX Gold is placed at 37,800, and if it slips below this level then further weakness towards 37,600-37,500 is possible. Now, on the upside, 38,050 is likely to act as a major resistance for Gold.

Silver has crucial support placed at 45,200, and if it slips below this level, it could show further weakness towards 44900-44700. Going forward, 45600 is likely to act as major resistance for silver.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities

On the daily chart, Gold on Tuesday moved with strong selling pressure dropping below important trading level placed at 38,148 which is 20-Days EMA, but holding on to its 50-Days EMA at 37,860 on a closing basis, which signals a bounce.

Selling Gold on bounce seems better suited for the day after selling witnessed in the previous session. The technical indicator such as MACD is suggesting a flat trend for the next few sessions ahead. The level of Rs 38,200-38,100 will act as an immediate point of supply zones

Silver prices closed below important 20-Days EMA (45,995). The level of 46,100-45,800 will act as a supply zone, and 45,100-44,700 is likely to act as a demand zone for the Silver.

A base support range of 42,500 – 44,500 is seen on the charts which looks unlikely to be broken on the downside. The technical indicator such as MACD is suggesting flat to positive trend can be seen for a few sessions ahead.