you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal falls on US-China deal hopes

Both gold and silver should be able to hold on to their crucial support levels, and dips, if any, should be used to buy, says experts.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Indian February Gold futures dropped on December 20 due to increased risk appetite on hopes of an interim US-China deal being signed soon and as investors awaited the release of American gross domestic product data, a report said.

Gold and silver prices breached crucial resistance on December 19 at the Multi Commodity Exchange. Gold crossed the resistance level of Rs 38,050 and silver Rs 44,750.

The rally was seen in both the precious metals after weakness in the rupee, as Dollar Index gained after upbeat US unemployment claims data and ADP non-farm employment change data.

On the MCX, gold contracts for February were trading lower by Rs 106, or 0.28 percent, at Rs 38,003 per 10 gram at 0920 hours.

Experts say both gold and silver should be able to hold on to their crucial support levels and dips, if any, should be used to buy.

Trading strategy

Expert: Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities

We expect both precious metals to hold crucial support at the international market and prices to remain firm.

Gold has strong support near Rs 37,920 and resistance can be seen at Rs 38,250- Rs 38,330. Traders can use dips to buy at around Rs 37,950. Silver has strong support near Rs 44,400 and resistance can be seen at Rs 44,900- Rs 45,100. It can be bought on dips around Rs 44,500.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Sr. Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency, LKP Securities

Overall gold prices are trading in a range-bound market between Rs 37,500- Rs 38,500. Till they are in the range of 1,000 points, it is advisable to buy at lows and sell at highs, as trade talk details are awaited.

For the day, Rs 38,100- Rs 38,185 will act as resistance, whereas Rs 37,910- Rs 37,800 as supports.

Expert: Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities

MCX Gold February moved higher in the last session and closed on a positive note on the back of the rise seen in LBMA Gold spot prices.

  • LBMA Gold has resistance at $14,85-14,87. Hence any move above this zone is required to continue the upmove. However, any move below $1,470 will be a negative sign.

  • MCX Gold on 60 mins chart has reached the Rs 38,050- Rs 38,070 resistance zone and price action from hereon will be crucial.

  • Intraday strategy: MCX Gold February buy on dips towards Rs 37,970- Rs 37,950 with Rs 37,860 as stop loss and a target of Rs 38,200.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 09:58 am

tags #COMEX #Gold February futures #gold price today #gold rate today #India gold futures #silver price today #silver rate today

