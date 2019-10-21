Gold price today: Yellow metal falls on muted spot demand, lacklustre global cues

Gold prices declined in domestic futures trade on October 21 on muted spot demand by jewellers at spot markets and tepid global sentiment.

Gold prices fell marginally by Rs 30 to Rs 38,955 per 10 gram in the national capital on a weak global trend.

"Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading marginally down by Rs 30 to Rs 38,955 in absence of festival buying and weak global prices," news agency PTI reported, quoting senior analyst - Commodities, Tapan Patel of HDFC Securities.

In international markets, gold prices were almost flat as investors waited for more clarity on US-China trade negotiations and Brexit.

December futures for the yellow metal traded at Rs 38,002 per 10 gram, down Rs 87, or 0.23 percent, on the MCX around 17:45 hours IST.

Track live Gold price here

Market observers said gold price may see some traction in the coming days as India will celebrate the festival of lights this week and people buy gold on this occasion.

"Since Deepawali 2018, the yellow metal on the MCX has experienced an upside of nearly 29 percent as international prices soared due to trade spats, escalating political risk, central banks' policies, investment demand and higher import duty by India. Since there is little change in the global scenario, the yellow metal is likely to stay positive in the coming week, month or quarter," said Jigar Trivedi, Fundamental Research Analyst - Commodities at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

Gold future at Comex division is expected to hold $1,484 and silver future expected to hold $17.30. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to hold key support of Rs 37,700 and silver prices are expected to hold Rs 44,700 level," Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities, told Moneycontrol.