Gold price today: Yellow metal dips as trade war worries ease

India February Gold futures dipped on December 16 after the United States and China reached an interim deal in a trade dispute festering for 17 months.

“The ‘phase one’ trade agreement was announced on Friday and on Sunday US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said US exports to China will nearly double over the next two years though officials are yet to decide a date to sign the agreement,” a Reuters report said.

Gold and silver prices remained volatile amid the first phase of the US and China trade deal and thumping victory for Boris Johnson in the UK parliamentary election.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded lower by Rs 8, or 0.02 percent, at Rs 37,765 per 10 gram at 0930 hours.

Both the precious metals are likely to remain volatile during the week amid any new developments around the trade war, experts say. They expect gold to hold $1,450 and silver $16.80 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold prices are expected to hold key support of Rs 37,480 and silver Rs 43,500 levels, and rise could be used to create short positions.

Track live Gold price here

Trading strategy

Expert: Jateen Trivedi | Sr. Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities

Gold prices traded flat as investors moved to riskier assets following the announcement of the so-called phase one trade deal.

On the daily chart, gold witnessed some buying on the back of trade details yet to be signed by both US & China. Though sentiments are positive, numbers are yet to be out on products of cuts on tariffs.

Prices are in rangebound between Rs 37,500- Rs 38,500. If the prices start trading below the important support of Rs 37,500, then we see another leg of short selling, which can take prices to Rs 37,000 to Rs 36,750 in the coming short term.

For the day, Rs 37,800- Rs 37,925 will act as resistance and Rs 37,715- Rs 37,610 as supports.

Expert: Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities

MCX Gold February moved sharply from the high of Rs 38,068 to the low of Rs 37,470 in the last session on the back of Trump's positive comments on the trade deal.

In LBMA Gold, prices fell violently from $1,486 to $1,465. This has formed a bearish candle, with a huge spike on the upside. The reversal has taken place from the channel resistance which is significant.

MCX Gold 60 mins chart shows that after the sharp fall, prices are stabilising near the support zone and hence trend will remain in sell on rallies mode. On upside, Rs 37,710 will act as resistance. A break below Rs 37,480 will take prices towards Rs 37,320.

Intraday strategy: MCX Gold February Sell in the range of Rs 37,600- Rs 37,650, with Rs 37,710 as stop loss and a target of Rs 37,400.

Expert: Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities

MCX Gold prices are expected to hold key support of Rs 37,480 and silver Rs 43,500. Any dip in the prices will be an opportunity to buy gold at around Rs 37,500- Rs 37,550 with a stop loss of Rs 37,400.

If prices sustain above Rs 37,800, it will give further strength and could test Rs 38,050 again.

Silver could be bought in the Rs 43,500- Rs 43,600 range, with a stop loss of Rs 43,300. If prices sustain above Rs 44,000, it could test Rs 44,500 levels again.

Expert: Hareesh V, Head, Commodity Research, Geojit Financial Services

We expect a choppy session for gold, with a negative bias as the US–China ‘phase one’ trade deal and US decision to suspend additional tariffs on Chinese goods may boost global economic sentiments and reduce gold’s safe haven appeal.

London spot prices are likely to trade inside $1,485-1,458 initially, breaking any of the sides would suggest fresh direction for the commodity.

At MCX, as long as Rs 38,100 caps the upside expect selling pressure to continue, but it has to break Rs 37,400 to trigger major liquidation.