Gold Price today: Yellow metal corrects amid rangebound trade, may face resistance at Rs 47,400

The gold price in the Indian futures market opened lower and remained muted amid rangebound trade on October 11 as US bond yields traded higher above 1.61. The expectations that bond purchase tapering by the US is likely in November fulled the upmove in US bond yields, while a fall in the US dollar index supported the precious metal.

MCX Gold December futures traded at Rs 46,945 per 10 grams, down 0.20 percent after hitting an intraday high of Rs 46,958 and low of Rs 46,864, at 11:51 hours IST.

MCX Silver December futures also declined 0.2 percent to Rs 61,682 per kg. The commodity touched a day's high of Rs 61,889 and low of Rs 61,500 after opening lower at Rs 61,500.

"Gold has support at Rs 46,880-46,720 and resistance at Rs 47,220-47,400; silver is having support at Rs 61,300-60,900 and resistance at Rs 62,220-62,800," said Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research.

He suggests buying gold around Rs 46,900 with a stop loss of Rs 46,660 for the target of Rs 47,400 and silver around Rs 61,300 with a stop loss of Rs 60,800 for the target of Rs 62,500.

On Friday, gold price in the futures markets closed 0.4 percent higher at Rs 47,037 and silver ended at Rs 61,801, up 0.9 percent due to weakness in the rupee.

In the international markets, gold and silver prices were settled on a mixed note in the international markets. Gold December futures contract were settled at $1,757.25 per troy ounce, down by 0.11 percent and silver December futures contract were settled at $22.68 per troy ounce, up by 0.10 percent.

"Lower than expected job growth could temper expectations of swift economic growth in the last quarter of the 2021 in the United States. Despite weaker non-farm payroll data economists are expecting bond tapering from the US Federal Reserve from November this year. Rising US bond yields capped gains of both the precious metals last week," said Manoj Kumar.

As per the US Labour department report released on Friday non-farm employment increased by 1,94,000 in the month of September against economist expectations of an increase of 4,90,000.

US bond yields traded at 1.61 (the highest level since June this year), up 0.42 percent, while US Dollar index was trading at 94.037, down 0.04 percent after hitting an intraday high of 94.17.

"Gold is rangebound as support from choppy US dollar post mixed US non-farm payrolls report is countered by higher bond yields which have jumped to June highs. Amid other factors, supporting gold is rising inflation concerns and growth worries however ETF outflows show continuing exodus by investors," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

"Gold’s sharp retreat from Friday's high shows lack of confidence in the bulls however price may remain supported by increasing challenges for the US and global economy," he added.

In the international markets, Manoj Kumar expects both precious metals could show some strength this week and gold prices could test $1784 per troy ounce and silver prices could test $23.20 per troy ounce levels again amid swift recovery in the base metal prices last week.

"Gold has support at $1750-1738, while resistance at $1770-1784 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $22.44-22.20, while resistance is at $22.94-23.20 per troy ounce," he added.

