Gold price today: Yellow metal corrects after Fed rate-cut fuelled rally

The price of gold in fell moderately in the futures market on the morning of March 4 a day after seeing a sharp rally following an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve to calm down coronavirus fears.

April futures declined Rs 62 or 0.14 percent to Rs 43,412 per 10 gram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at 0948 hours.

Gold futures jumped 3.6 percent to close at Rs 43,474 on the MCX on March 3 as the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50bps. Gold saw an intraday high of Rs 43,517 in the previous session.

The yellow metal has rallied more than 5 percent this month.

However, silver futures continued its uptrend, rising Rs 20, or 0.04 percent, to Rs 46,398 per kg. It surged 4.4 percent since February 28 to close at Rs 46,378 on the MCX on March 3 after seeing a high of Rs 46,850.

Gold prices at New York Mercantile Exchange’s Comex division crossed $1,640 per troy ounce and silver prices also crossed $17.20 per troy ounce.

"Despite big rate cut by US federal reserve, Dow Jones index tanks 800 points and dollar index also slipped. Rate cut is expected from other major global Central Banks to support global economic growth. We expect both the precious metals remain volatile today," Manoj Jain of IndiaNivesh told Moneycontrol.

According to him, if gold stays above $1,644, it could test $1,654-1,666 per troy ounce, while $1,622 will act as major support.

If Silver stays above $17.20, it could test $17.44-17.60 per troy ounce, while $16.96 will act as major support, he said.

Manoj Jain says at MCX, gold prices could hold support levels of Rs 43,000 and if prices sustain above Rs 43,550, the rally could extend towards Rs 43,788-43,900.

Silver is expected to hold support levels of Rs 45,850 and if it stays above Rs 46,330, the rally could extend to Rs 46,650-46,900, he said.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.