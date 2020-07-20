Gold price today: Yellow metal below Rs 49,000; support seen at 48,750-48,500 levels

India August gold futures were trading in a range with a negative bias on July 20, tracking muted trend in the international spot prices due to a stronger US dollar but the precious metal was still holding about its crucial mark of $1,800 per ounce.

The dollar index rose against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading lower by 0.14 percent at Rs 48,900 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. September futures for silver were trading 0.17 percent lower at Rs 52,809 per kg.

The prices slipped below crucial support seen at 49,000 per 10 gm. As long as gold trades below 49,000, the momentum can remain bearish, say experts. The crucial support is seen at 48,750-48,500 levels, they say.

“Domestic bullion could start weaker this Monday morning, tracking a weak start in the overseas markets. Technically, MCX Gold August is trading below 49,000 levels, indicating some weakness in the coming session,” Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Prices will tend to be in bearish momentum below 49,000 levels up to 48,750-48,500 levels. Resistance is placed at 49,000-49,230 levels.”

Iyer expected silver to remain positive, saying September silver made a high of 52989, where it had bounced back from 52,200 levels.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart

We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile this week and continue to get support at lower levels. Gold prices can sustain above $1,814 per troy ounce /INR 49,055 and may extend gains towards $1,830-1,844 per troy ounce / INR 49,330-49550 levels. $1,784 /INR 48,600 will act as a major support for gold on a closing basis.

Silver prices can also sustain above $19.80 per troy ounce /INR 53,000 and may extend gains towards $20-20.33 /INR 53,600-54,100 levels. $19.40 per troy ounce /INR 52,000 on a closing basis will act as a major support for the metal.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

Comex gold was trading mixed near $1,810 after a 0.5 percent gain in the previous session. Support from increasing global uncertainty was countered by minor gains in the US dollar index. ETF investors also moved to the sidelines, awaiting fresh cues.

Gold may witness choppy trade as market players assess virus situation, US-China tensions and additional stimulus measures but general bias may be on the upside, owing to increasing challenges to the global economy.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.