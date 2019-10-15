Gold rises for second straight day; silver gains 1%

Gold prices jumped Rs 157 to Rs 38,644 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market.

The rate of 10 grams 22-carat gold in Mumbai was at Rs 35,398 plus 3 percent GST while 24-carat 10 gram was at Rs 38,664 plus GST. Silver gained Rs 415 to Rs 45,790 per kg from its closing price on October 14.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 84.39 to 1, which means the amount of silver requires to buy one ounce of gold.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 38,425 and an intraday low of Rs 38,126 on MCX. For the February series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 38,401 and a high of Rs 38,712.

Gold futures for delivery in December gained Rs 84, or 0.22 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 38,310 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 20,581 lots. Gold contracts for February delivery traded were higher by Rs 97, or 0.25 percent, at Rs 38,600 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,014 lots.

The value of the December contract traded so far is Rs 3,207.35 crore and February contract saw value of Rs 124.16 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for November was up by Rs 63, or 0.16 percent at Rs 38,313 in a business turnover of 10,358 lots.

MCX Gold is expected to trade positively with support at Rs 38,100 levels and intermediate support at Rs 38,250 level, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy gold with a target in the range of Rs 38,520-38,650 zone.

It said the spot gold is expected to trade in the range of $1,485-$1,515 range with positive bias.