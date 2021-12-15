Gold Price Today: Precious metal prices seen volatile ahead of Fed meet outcome; resistance at Rs 48,220-48,380

Gold prices were steady on December 15 in the international markets after a sharp fall in the previous session, as investors looked for clues on the pace of tapering by the US Federal Reserve at the end of a two-day policy meeting.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were down 0.06 percent, trading at Rs 48,045 for 10 grams at 9.52 am on December 15. Silver futures shed 0.09 percent to Rs 60,763 a kilogram.

Gold and silver plunged again amid expectations of an interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve after hotter-than-expected US PPI and core PPI data. Both the precious metals settled on a weaker note in the international markets. "We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting outcome," said Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research.

Gold is expected to hold key support of $1750 per troy ounce. It has support at $1758-1750 per troy ounce and resistance at $1784-1800 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $21.70-21.44 per troy ounce and resistance at $22.20-22.55 per troy ounce, he said.

"At MCX, gold has support at Rs 47,920-47,780 and resistance at Rs 48,220-48,380, while silver has support at Rs 60,300-60,000 and resistance at Rs 61,200-61,600 levels. We suggest buying gold around Rs 48,000 with a stop loss of Rs 47,780 for target of Rs 48,350," Jain said.

Trading Strategy

Abhishek Chauhan, Head of Commodity & Currency at Swastika Investmart

Gold and silver prices slipped from resistance levels ahead of the FOMC meeting outcome, which is scheduled later in the day. Bond yield and dollar index are trading firmly, indicating selling pressure on precious metals. Investors are waiting for the Fed's outlook on monetary policy, which has turned hawkish. However, gold and silver may see a bounce towards their immediate resistance levels. Precious metal prices will take further direction after the Fed meeting.

Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research, ShareIndia

US November producer price index report showed a rise of 0.8% from October and a rise of 9.6%, year-on-year. Gold prices pushed lower on account of increasing inflation. All of the major central banks are holding monetary policy meetings this week, and after the inflation report, it is most probable that the Fed will hike rates and take a hawkish stance. Thus, gold prices are under pressure and may remain weak for a few trading sessions.

Buy zone above Rs 48,300 for target of Rs 48,500

Sell zone below Rs 47,900 for target of Rs 47,600

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

As per the technical charts, gold and silver are making bottom and trading at oversold zones. We can see a short covering rally any time from here. Momentum indicator RSI is indicating the same on the hourly as well as daily chart. The current levels pose the best opportunity for short term investors, who can create fresh longs in small dips near the given support levels. Traders should focus on important technical levels.

February gold closing price Rs 48,072, Support 1 - Rs 47,900, Support 2 - Rs 47,700, Resistance 1 - Rs 48,200, Resistance 2 - Rs 48,400.

March silver closing price Rs 60,818, Support 1 - Rs 60,000, Support 2 - Rs 59,500, Resistance 1 - Rs 61,200, Resistance 2 - Rs 61,600.

