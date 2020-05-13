Gold price steady at Rs 45,894, silver slips

Gold prices remained flat at Rs 45,894 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market as participants waited for US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech.

The precious metal edged higher on concerns over the second wave of coronavirus infections in many countries.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 42,039 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 45,894 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 34,420 plus GST in the retail market.

Comex gold was trading flat as it gave away most of the gains seen earlier in the day, Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities said.

Though gold’s undertone was bullish, intermittent strength in the US Dollar Index capped the upside, he said.

“We expect a range move in gold to continue until there is any major trigger that pushes gold higher. Traders and investors will be focusing on the Fed chair Powell’s speech scheduled at 6.30 pm IST,” Rao said.

Gold prices gained as fears of a second wave of infections in many countries weighed on riskier assets, said Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal.

The Chinese health authorities called for vigilance to be maintained against the virus as new clusters emerge, even though the peak of the epidemic has passed.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said it was "very likely" the Fund would cut global growth forecasts further, as the pandemic was hitting many economies harder than previously projected, highlighting investor appetite for bullion.

The broader trend on Comex could be in the $1,690-1,730 range and on the domestic front, prices could hover in Rs 45,300-46,050 range.

Gold prices witnessed range-bound trading, awaiting fresh cues with growing worries over new infections in China and South Korea.

The investors were awaiting any important announcement from Powell, where he may signal negative interest rates, said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 106.94 to 1, which means it takes 106.94 ounce of silver to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices fell Rs 90 to Rs 42,915 per kg from its closing on May 12.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 45,779 and an intraday low of Rs 45,501 on MCX.

For the June series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 36,572 and a high of Rs 47,327.

Gold futures for delivery in June gained Rs 161, or 0.35 percent, on the MCX, trading at Rs 45,786 per 10 gram in the evening in a business turnover of 13,054 lots.

Gold contracts for August delivery jumped Rs 131, or 0.29 percent, at Rs 46,001 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 8,153 lots.

The value of the June contract traded so far is Rs 2,040.20 crore and August contract saw the value of Rs 173.51 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for June rose Rs 194, or 0.43 percent at Rs 45,829 in a business turnover of 10,396 lots.

Patel expect prices to trade sideways for the day, with MCX Gold June support at Rs 45,500 and resistance at Rs 45,800.

MCX Gold is expected to trade in a range-bound market having support at Rs 45,400, according to Motilal Oswal.

The broking firm said spot gold will trade in the $1,685-1,715 range.

At 1228 GMT, spot gold was up by $6.99 at $1,710.05 an ounce in London trading.