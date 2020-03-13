App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price slips to Rs 42,017 per 10 gram, silver down Rs 2,255 per kg

The broader trend on Comex could be $1,570-1,610 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 41,300-42,200, said Damani.

Sandeep Sinha @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices fell for the fourth consecutive day to Rs 42,017 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market on rupee appreciation and profit booking. The yellow metal also came under pressure after brokers and exchange placed higher margin requirements that led to the unwinding of positions by traders causing prices to fall.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 38,488 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 42,017 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 31,513 plus GST in the retail market.

“We expect buying to return to gold on account of a possible slowdown in the larger economies and stimulus measures by central banks and governments to infuse liquidity. Low-interest rates could support gold prices as financing costs will be lower, and the funds will move to the safe-haven assets,” said Abhishek Bansal, CMD, Abans Group.

Close

Gold prices fell on account of a rout in global equities, which have forced investors to fund margin calls. The European Central Bank approved new stimulus measures, and the US Federal Reserve offered $1.5 trillion in short-term loans to prevent a further sell-off.

related news

According to Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, Gold prices fell further and were on track to post their biggest weekly drop in nearly seven years, as a rout in global equities forced investors to cover margin calls.

A significant sell-off in equities would place further pressure on gold as investors would liquidate positions to meet margin calls. Panic has forced the market to liquidate and sit on cash hence giving support to the dollar. There is a lot of panic in the market and even safe-haven assets are getting ditched to cover losses in the wipeout.

Source: Motilal Oswal

The broader trend on Comex could be $1,570-1,610 and on the domestic front, prices could hover in the range of Rs 41,300-42,200, said Damani.

The gold/silver ratio that measures the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold stood at 97.52 to 1.

Silver prices declined Rs 2,255 to Rs 43,085 per kg from its closing on March 12.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 42,070 and an intraday low of Rs 41,443 on MCX. For the April series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 37,530 and a high of Rs 44,961.

Gold futures for delivery in April slide Rs 479, or 1.13 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 41,727 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 9,137 lots. Gold contracts for June delivery slipped Rs 573, or 1.34 percent, at Rs 42,250 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,268 lots.

The value of the April contract traded so far is Rs 3,822.32 crore and June contract saw the value of Rs 793.15 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for April eased Rs 484, or 1.15 percent at Rs 41,733 in a business turnover of 8,055 lots.

MCX Gold has intraday support at Rs 41,535-41,430 whereas resistance is placed at Rs 42,130-42,355 levels, according to Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm said spot gold has resistance at $1,610-1625 whereas support is at $1,565-1,550.

At 12:11 pm (GMT), spot gold gained $8.73 at $1,586.53 an ounce in London trading.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 09:04 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #India #Market news #silver

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.