Gold price slips Rs 200 to Rs 45,593, silver dips Rs 580

A stronger dollar saw gold prices slip Rs 200 to Rs 45,593 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market on April 21.

Major gold-trading centres have remained shut in the country due to the lockdown announced to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The US dollar index, measured against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.38 percent to 100.442.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 41,763 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 45,593 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 34,195 plus GST in the retail market.

“The outlook for gold has improved significantly in the last few months as the coronavirus outbreak threatens economic growth, forcing central banks and governments to continue with stimulus measures. Akshay Tritiya is usually a high demand period as it is considered auspicious to buy gold. This year, we are in a different situation as India is in a lockdown till May 3 so physical demand is likely to be low,” said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 109.33 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices declined Rs 580 to Rs 41,700 per kg from its closing on April 20.

In the futures market, gold touched an intraday high of Rs 46,289 and an intraday low of Rs 45,050 on MCX. For the June series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 36,572 and a high of Rs 47,327.

Gold futures for delivery in June slipped Rs 401, or 0.88 percent on the MCX closing at Rs 45,313 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,138 lots. Gold contracts for August delivery slipped Rs 414, or 0.90 percent, at Rs 45,470 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,850 lots.

The value of the June contract traded for the day was Rs 4,117.43 crore and August contract saw the value of Rs 377.73 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for May eased Rs 418, or 0.91 percent, at Rs 45,306 in a business turnover of 10,514 lots.

On the daily chart, MCX June Gold price has retreated from upper “Bollinger Band” formation, which adds resistance in the counter.

Moreover, price faced resistance at the Rising Trendline, which resist the upward trend in the counter.

In the weekly timeframe, it has formed a Gravestone Candlestick Pattern, which is a trend reversal pattern, said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.

Bagadia said for a short-term prospect, one can initiate a short position in June contract around Rs 45,700 or a rise in the price till Rs 45,900 should be used as a selling opportunity for the downside target of Rs 44,500, with a stop loss of Rs 46,300.

At 1205 pm GMT, spot gold was down by $27.02 at $1,669.26 an ounce in London trading.