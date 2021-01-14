Gold price slips, hovers near Rs 49,000 per 10 gm on firm rupee

Gold prices fell by Rs 468 to Rs 49,011 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market on rupee appreciation and weak global cues. The precious metal prices were pressured by a steady dollar and a firm Treasury yields.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 44,894 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 49,011 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 36,758 plus GST in the retail market.

Somasundaram PR, Managing Director, India, World Gold Council said: “2020 turned out to be unprecedented in the scale and degree of uncertainty. Gold naturally was one of the best-performing assets for investors driven by high risk, low-interest rates and price momentum."

"However, lifetime high prices in all currencies and lockdowns in key global markets pushed consumer demand to its lowest levels,” he added.

“2021 will continue to see an interplay of many of these factors but underpinning a favourable environment in India for both gold price and demand,” Somasundaram said.

President-elect Joe Biden will unveil a stimulus package proposal designed to kickstart the economy during the coronavirus pandemic with an economic lifeline that could exceed $1.5 trillion and help minority communities, Reuters’ reported.

The US dollar traded flat at 90.33 against a basket of six currencies.

Gold holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund declined by 10.5 ton to 1,171.21 tonnes, the lowest since December 31.

Spot gold was marginally down by $2.10 to $1,843.10 an ounce at 1207 GMT in London trading.

MCX Bulldesk was down 134 points, or 0.85 percent, at 15,221 at 17:37. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal said, “Gold prices continue to trade in a broad range ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus proposal, while data showing US consumer price rose solidly in December bolstered bets of higher inflation. President-elect Biden is looking to deliver immediate pandemic "rescue" efforts before turning to broader "recovery" measures like healthcare and infrastructure, costing him trillions of dollars. Republicans vote to impeach President Trump for incitement of insurrection on the US Capitol, has created a stir in the market.”

The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,805- 1,865 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 48,400- 49,250.

“COMEX gold recovered from early losses to near $1841/oz amid some retreat in US Dollar index. Broadly, gold continues to trade in a range as support from higher US stimulus, rising virus cases, impeachment proceedings against President Trump is countered by vaccine progress and weaker investor interest as is evident from ETF outflows. Gold may remain choppy unless there are fresh triggers however general expectation of higher US stimulus may continue to support prices,” Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 75.62 to 1, which means the number of silver ounces required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices dropped Rs 641 to Rs 64,804 per kg from its closing on January 13.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 49,049 and an intraday low of Rs 48,751 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the February series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 41,560 and a high of Rs 57,100.

Gold futures for February delivery slipped Rs 401, or 0.81 percent, at Rs 48,904 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 7,995 lots. The same for April slides Rs 385, or 0.78 percent, at Rs 48,900 on a business turnover of 7,440 lots.

The value of the February and April’s contracts traded so far is Rs 2,689.69 crore and Rs 323.12 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for February decreased Rs 411, or 0.83 percent at Rs 48,943 on a business turnover of 15,887 lots.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded down on stronger dollar over bond yield fluctuations. Bullion prices are expected to trade sideways to down for the day on varied bond yields. However, stimulus hopes and pandemic worries may limit the downside for the day.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down with COMEX gold resistance at $1,860, support at $1,820. MCX Gold February support lies at Rs 48,600 with resistance at Rs 49,200.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited

Technically, International gold is trading on a flat note where support is at $1,838-1,830 levels which when broken could lead the prices to test the psychological levels of $1,800. The resistance is at $1,865-1,870 levels below which bearish momentum is likely to continue.

