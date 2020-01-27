Gold price sees massive jump to Rs 40,814 per 10 grams on coronavirus outbreak

Gold prices jumped Rs 657 to Rs 40,814 per 10 grams in Mumbai's bullion market over rupee depreciation. The yellow metal is likely to remain elevated as concerns over the spread of a coranavirus outbreak in China and its impact on Chinese economy supported safe-haven demand. The death toll in the country stood at 80, and around 3,000 cases have been reported so far.

The rate of 10 grams, 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 37,386 plus 3 percent GST, while that of 10 grams, 24-carat gold was at Rs 40,814 plus GST. The price of 18-carat gold was quoted at Rs 30,611 plus GST in the retail market.

According to Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, gold prices continue to trade with a positive bias hovering near its two-week high on rising concerns over the spread of a virus outbreak in China. Its potential economic impact prompted investors to buy the safe-haven metal.

On the other hand, recent attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad also grabbed the market’s attention. Any escalation in the spread of the virus, or any retaliation by the US can give a further boost to the precious metal pack.

The broader trend on the Comex could be $1,540-1,570, and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 40,200- 40,750, added Damani.

The US Fed kept interest rates steady in the last meeting after three straight cuts in anticipation that the US economy is not going into the recession and they want to maintain low-interest rates for a revival in the economic conditions. Constant interest rates and a dovish tone from the US Fed is likely to support gold prices, said Abhishek Bansal, Chairman and MD, Abans Group of Companies.

The gold/silver ratio, which is the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold, currently stands at 86.11 to 1.

Silver prices jumped Rs 1,250 to Rs 47,395 per kg from its closing on January 24.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 40,763, and an intraday low of Rs 40,480 on the MCX. For the February series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 36,098, and a high of Rs 41,293.

Gold futures for delivery in February gained Rs 338, or 0.84 percent on the MCX, trading at Rs 40,690 per 10 grams in evening trade for a business turnover of 8,602 lots.

Gold contracts for delivery in April rose Rs 351, or 0.87 percent, at Rs 40,825 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,825 lots. The far month June contract was trading up by Rs 268, or 0.66 percent at Rs 40,846 per 10 grams, with a business volume of 1,170 lots.

The value of the February contracts traded so far is Rs 3,150.50 crore, and those of April contracts saw a value of Rs 886.49 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contracts for February rose Rs 310, or 0.77 percent, at Rs 40,632 in a business turnover of 7,533 lots.

Axis Securities advised its clients to buy February gold at Rs 40,600 with stoploss at Rs 40,450, and a target of Rs 40,800.

MCX Gold has support at Rs 40,450-40,300, whereas resistance is at Rs 40,800-40,950. Bias remains positive for the day, according to Motilal Oswal. The broking firm advised its clients to buy on dip targeting resistance at Rs 40,800-40,950 zone.

The brokerage firm said spot gold has key support at $1,565, whereas resistance is at $1,600.