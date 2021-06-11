Gold price jumps nearly 1% in the week to Rs 49,028/10 gm; silver climbs Rs 915 a kg

Gold prices surged by Rs 278 to Rs 49,028 per 10 gram at Mumbai retail market as prices rebounded yesterday in the global market as US inflation increased more than expected in May eased the fear of Fed monetary tightening. The yellow metal ended the week in green with a gain of Rs 450 or 0.93 percent in the domestic market.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 44,910 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 49,028 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 36,771 plus GST in the retail market.

Market players are still evaluating US inflation data to position for next week’s Fed meeting.

The US dollar climbed to 90.35, up 0.31 percent against a basket of six rival currencies. The greenback strengthened on strong economic data and made bullion less attractive for other currency holders.

Gold holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund jumped by 1.4 tonnes to 1,044.61 tonnes, the highest since June 1. The ETF has a market value of $63.42 billion.

Spot gold declined by $8.84 to $1,889.19 an ounce at 12:14 GMT in London trading.

MCX Bulldesk increased marginally by 13 points or 0.09 percent, at 15,270 at 17:47. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

“COMEX gold trades modestly higher near $1900/oz. Gold trades higher supported by choppiness in the US dollar and sharp decline in US bond yield in reaction to US inflation data. ETF inflows also show buying interest in the metal. However, weighing on price is weaker Indian consumer demand and general improvement in the global growth outlook. Gold may trade with a positive bias unless there is a strong rise in US dollar and bond yields,” said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 67.96 to 1, which means 67.96 ounces of silver is required to buy an ounce of gold.

Silver prices soared by Rs 915 to Rs 72,139 per kg against its closing price on June 10.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 49,399 and an intraday low of Rs 49,068 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the August series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 44,501 and a high of Rs 49,721.

Gold futures for August delivery slipped Rs 68, or 0.14 percent, to Rs 49,130 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 11,455 lots. The same for October eased Rs 66, or 0.13 percent, to Rs 49,420 on a business turnover of 2,800 lots.

The value of August and October’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,777.84 crore and Rs 140.16 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for July fell by Rs 32, or 0.07 percent at Rs 48,943 on a business turnover of 15,026 lots.

Trading Strategy

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited

Technically, International Gold is trading with negative bias near $1,900 levels and may continue to decline and test the major support of $1,880-1,870 levels. On the domestic front, MCX August Gold has been trading with negative bias and declined more than 200 points from the higher levels.

We may expect a rise in prices in the evening session which may cover all the losses and the market may close in green.