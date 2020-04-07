Gold price hits fresh lifetime high of Rs 44,880 per 10 gram on safe-haven appeal

Gold prices on April 7 extended gains for the third consecutive day to touch a new lifetime high of Rs 44,880 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market on safe-haven appeal and expectations of global stimulus measures to counter the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The major gold trading centres in the country have been shut owing to lockdown announced by state governments to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 41,110 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 44,880 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 33,660 plus GST in the retail market.

India's gold imports fell over 73 percent year-on-year in March to its lowest in 6-1/2 years at 25 tonnes, down from 93.24 tonnes in the same period a year ago due to record domestic prices and the lockdown that squeezed retail demand, said a Reuters report.

The macroeconomic backdrop has become increasingly favourable for gold. The world is currently staring at a coronavirus-induced economic deceleration which is expected to encourage the rotation of money from risk assets like stocks and bonds to defensive assets like gold, said Chirag Mehta, Senior Fund Manager – Alternative Investments, Quantum AMC.

According to Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, Gold prices traded higher in the early morning session on expectations of global stimulus measures to counter the economic damage caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Weak economic data is also lending support to gold prices.

The US economy shed 701,000 jobs in March, as stringent measures to control the novel coronavirus hurt businesses and factories, confirming a recession is underway. SPDR holdings rose 0.7 percent to 978.99 tonnes on April 3, the highest in more than three years.

The broader trend on Comex could be $1,630-1,675 and on the domestic front, prices could hover in the range of Rs 44,200-45,300.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 106.09 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices gained Rs 2,000 to Rs 42,300 per kg from its closing on April 3.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 45,724 and an intraday low of Rs 44,000 on MCX. For the June series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 36,572 and a high of Rs 45,724.

Gold futures for delivery in June gained Rs 1,398, or 3.2 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 45,120 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17,068 lots. Gold contracts for August delivery rose Rs 1,420, or 3.24 percent, at Rs 45,306 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,843 lots.

The value of the June contract traded so far is Rs 2,471.80 crore and the August contract saw a value of Rs 90.02 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for May jumped Rs 1,360, or 3.11 percent at Rs 45,077 in a business turnover of 8,116 lots.

At 13:16 pm (GMT), spot gold was down $10.42 at $1,652.53 an ounce in London trading.