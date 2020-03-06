Gold price hits fresh lifetime high of Rs 44,415 per 10 gram

Gold prices extended gains for the fifth consecutive day to touch a new lifetime high of Rs 44,415 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market on safe-haven appeal as the spread of coronavirus weighed on the forecast for global economic recovery.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 40,684 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 44,415 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 33,311 plus GST in the retail market.

“Gold prices rallied, posting their biggest weekly gain since October 2011, as mounting worries over the economic fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus drove investors towards the safe-haven metal. Cases outside China are continuously on the rise, death toll and affected people cases are increasing with at the fastest pace in US, India, South Korea, Iran and few others,” said Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal.

The broader trend on Comex could be $1,660-1,685 and on the domestic front, prices could hover in the range of Rs 44,100-44,800, Damani said.

The gold/silver ratio which refers to the amount of silver required to buy an ounce of gold was at 94.24 to 1.

Silver prices jumped Rs 955 to Rs 47,125 per kg from its closing on March 5.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 44,924 and an intraday low of Rs 44,235 on MCX. For the April series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 37,530 and a high of Rs 44,924.

Gold futures for delivery in April gained Rs 229, or 0.52 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 44,687 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 14,017 lots. Gold contracts for June delivery rose Rs 337, or 0.75 percent, at Rs 45,070 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,371 lots.

The value of the April contract traded so far is Rs 7,149.01 crore and June contract saw the value of Rs 936.78 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for April gained Rs 246, or 0.55 percent at Rs 44,660 in a business turnover of 14,330 lots.

Axis Securities advised clients to buy April Gold at Rs 44,700 level with stop loss at Rs 44,500 and a target of Rs 45,000.

MCX Gold is expected to have support at Rs 44,535-44,350 whereas resistance is at Rs 45,070-45,195 levels, according to Motilal Oswal. The broking firm advised its clients to buy on a dip near the support zone.

The brokerage firm said spot gold will trade in a higher range having support at $1,655-1,640 whereas resistance is at $1,705-1,735.

At 12:40 pm (GMT), spot gold was up $12.81 at $1,685.19 an ounce in London trading.