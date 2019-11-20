Gold price gains Rs 230 at Rs 38,454 per 10 gram; silver up 0.38%

Gold gained for the third day straight by Rs 230 to Rs 38,454 per 10 gram in Mumbai's bullion market on the diminished possibility of an early US-China trade deal, given the passing of the Hong Kong democracy bill by the US senate, and a weaker rupee.

The precious metal price got another boost after US President Donald Trump threatened to raise further tariffs on Chinese goods if a trade deal between the two nations could not be reached.

SBI Chief Economic Advisor, Soumya Kanti Ghosh speaking at an IASCC event on November 19, said that gold prices are unlikely to correct very soon as the possibility of military conflict in the Straits of Hormuz, Korean peninsula and Taiwan is not positive for the global economy.

The rate for 10 grams 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 35,224 plus 3 percent GST, while that of 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 38,454 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 28,841 plus GST in the retail market.

Silver prices gained Rs 170 to Rs 44,960 per kg from its closing on November 19.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 85.52 to 1, which is the amount of silver that is required to buy one ounce of gold.

In the futures market, gold prices touched an intraday high of Rs 38,330 and an intraday low of Rs 38,123 on MCX. For the December series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 32,289 and a high of Rs 40,771.

Gold futures for delivery in December slipped Rs 10, or 0.03 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 38,195 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 10,826 lots. Gold contracts for February delivery were up by Rs 4, or 0.01 percent, at Rs 38,235 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,555 lots.

The value of the December contracts traded so far is Rs 2,733.72 crore and those of February were valued at Rs 278.56 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for December was lowered by Rs 12, or 0.03 percent at Rs 38,194 in a business turnover of 8,137 lots.

MCX Gold is expected to trade positively with good support at Rs 38,120 levels and intermediate support at Rs 38,220 level, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its client to buy targeting higher resistance at Rs 38,370-38,510 zone.

The brokerage firm said spot gold is expected to trade in the range of $1,470-$1,487 range with a positive bias.