Gold price steady at Rs 40,817 per 10 grams, silver slips

Gold prices gained Rs 26 to Rs 40,817 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market on rupee depreciation. The precious metal gained Rs 634, or 1.58 percent last week on concerns over the spread of coronavirus and slowdown in China’s economy.

The rate of 10 grams 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 37,388 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 40,817 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 30,613 plus GST in the retail market.

According to Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, gold prices consolidated in a narrow range hovering around the $1,580 zone as China’s central bank injected liquidity into its markets to help support firms hit by the coronavirus epidemic, and a stronger dollar capped some gains for the bullion.

Apart from coronavirus, some cases of bird flu have also disturbed the overall market sentiment. Market participants will also be keeping an eye on the manufacturing PMI numbers expected from major economies.

The broader trend on Comex could be $1,560-1,595 and on the domestic front, prices could hover in the range of Rs 40,600-41,000, added Damani.

China's Central Bank cut the reverse repo rates to infuse liquidity in the markets and support the economy. This proved negative for the precious metal as the risk premium dropped, said Abhishek Bansal, Chairman and MD, Abans Group.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 88.27 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices fell Rs 155 to Rs 46,240 per kg from its closing on January 31.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 41,050 and an intraday low of Rs 40,650 on MCX. For the February series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 36,098 and a high of Rs 41,297.

Gold futures for delivery in February slipped Rs 498, or 1.21 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 40,750 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 239 lots. Gold contracts for April delivery eased Rs 362, or 0.88 percent, at Rs 40,843 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 18,544 lots. The far month June contract was trading down by Rs 344, or 0.83 percent at Rs 41,016 per 10 gram with a business volume of 4,647 lots.

The value of the February contract traded so far is Rs 35.92 crore and April contract saw the value of Rs 3,261.94 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for March slipped Rs 356, or 0.87 percent at Rs 40,712 in a business turnover of 8,749 lots.

Gold prices gave a gap down opening in the morning session. On an hourly chart, prices have given an upward sloping trendline breakdown which is a negative sign for prices. Moreover, RSI on the hourly chart is below 60 levels which indicate low momentum in prices, according to Axis Securities.

The broking firms advised its client to sell April Gold around Rs 40,950-40,980 levels for a target of Rs 40,850 on an intraday basis.

MCX Gold will be trading in a range for the session with support placed at Rs 40,725-40,650 whereas resistance is at Rs 41,015-41,140, according to Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm said spot gold has key support at $1,570-1,565 whereas resistance is at $1,590-1,595.