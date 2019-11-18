Gold price down Rs 147 at Rs 38,099 per 10 gram; silver also slips

Gold price slipped Rs 147 to Rs 38,099 per 10 gram in Mumbai bullion market tracking weak global trend amid optimism surrounding a US-China trade deal.

The rate of 10 grams 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 34,898 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 38,099 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 28,574 plus GST in the retail market.

Silver prices also dropped Rs 220 to Rs 44,160 per kg from its closing on November 15.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 86.27 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 37,815 and an intraday low of Rs 37,804 on MCX. For the December series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 32,289 and a high of Rs 40,771.

Gold futures for delivery in December eased Rs 186, or 0.49 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 37,808 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 11,740 lots. Gold contracts for February delivery were down by Rs 160, or 0.42 percent, at Rs 37,825 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9.355 lots.

The value of the December contract traded so far is Rs 2,498.50 crore and February contract saw the value of Rs 377.06 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for December was lowered by Rs 192, or 0.51 percent at Rs 37,810 in a business turnover of 8,047 lots.

MCX Gold is expected to trade negatively with good resistance at Rs 38,050 levels and intermediate resistance at Rs 37,920 level, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its client to sell targeting lower support at Rs 37,720-37,600 zone.

The brokerage firm said spot gold is expected to trade in the range of $1,445-$1,467 range with a negative bias.