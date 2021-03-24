Gold price down over 20%, but likely to march towards record high again as factors remain favourable

we expect that the broader trend for precious metals could continue to remain positive

Gold prices corrected by over 20 percent from its highs of around Rs 56,500 per 10 grams, but is it a buying opportunity or one should wait? Let us quickly run thru some factors driving prices:

Positive Developments

o Partial Lockdown measures in few countries are again making the market participants anxiouso There still are questions regarding the mass production and distribution concerning the marketo With Covid-19 cases, new variant of coronavirus is also spreading all over the globeo With certain restrictive measures re-imposed in certain countries, jobs, manufacturing and other important data will be in focuso Increase in physical demand due to low prices could also support metal priceso Even with the new leader of the US, relations between US and China has shown no clear directiono Continuous issues between US and Middle east countries are increasing distress in the marketo Continuous liquidity injections and low interest rates have created a strong floor for bullionso Like the recent $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, many other stimulus measures are expected in the future, which will give a push to the already inflated debt

o There is always a threat of inflation super spike somewhere down the lane, within 24-36 months due to such a high liquidity in the system.

o Optimism and developments regarding the Covid vaccineo With vaccine optimism, positive global economic data points is also hurting the overall sentiment for the bullionso Since the start of 2021 dollar has strengthenedo Following heightened inflationary expectation and rising prospects that Fed will raise rates sooner than expected

o Total ETF outflow of 223 tonnes is witnessed from January 2021. Current holdings stands at 3,233 tonnes.

Outlook

Looking ahead, we expect that the broader trend for precious metals could continue to remain positive, with certain dips in the name of profit booking which can be currently witnessed too. The pandemic has forced major central banks to push more liquidity in the market to support the economy and the effects of these factors could lead to higher precious metal prices. Geo-political tension, trade tussle between US and China and other uncertainties hovering around will give a trigger to the precious metal prices.

The new leader of the US has many great things to offer, his promises comprises policies which could support the virus impacted US economy. From injecting additional money to promoting green technology will support both gold and silver prices. The ETF is witnessing an outflow although, once the prices stabilize and above mentioned fundamental starts to work we might again see market participant's confidence increasing for the metal. There definitely is a selling pressure in the market, investors should maintain a cautious approach although we continue that these dips become a golden opportunity for investors for investing keeping the above uncertainties and factors in mind.

Looking ahead for the rest of calendar year 2021, we expect the price to have a meaningful base around $1,670-1,700 an ounce, from which the upside could resume once again towards the level of $2,000. Over the next 12 months, prices are expected to extend bullishness by around 25 percent to test a fresh all-time high level and rally towards $2,200.

On the domestic front, we have been bullish on gold from Rs 31,000 level since the last quarter of 2018 when we came up with a longer-term target of Rs 60,000 from an 18-24 month perspective. Price has tested an all-time high near Rs 56,000 since then returning about 52 percent over the period. In calendar year 2020 itself price has rallied by more than 24 percent. Prices have been rallying significantly so there will be bouts of correction on the way up, which is what we are currently witnessing. Bullish trend is likely to resume soon and dip towards Rs 43,700-44,200, could be used to initiate fresh entry with upside potential to test Rs 50,000 followed by new lifetime high Rs 56,500.

