Gold pares gains after hitting intraday high of Rs 40,000 per 10 gram

Gold continued its run in the Indian market touching a record high of Rs 40,100 per 10 gram intraday in Mumbai retail market but pared some gains through the day amid likely talks between the US and China over a trade deal.

Kumar Jain, Vice President Mumbai Jewellers Association told Moneycontrol there were no buyers for the yellow metal. He believes the high prices are the fallout of the US-China trade war as also the increase in customs duty to 12.5 percent from 10 percent in the latest Budget.

"The US-China trade war with new tariff announcement has pushed gold and silver prices to a new six-year high as investors rushed for safe-haven assets. A depreciating Indian rupee also helped the rise in prices. We expect the current trend to continue for gold and silver. On the MCX, the gold is likely to move towards Rs 39,900 to 40,000 levels," said Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities.

He expects Rs 38,800 and Rs 39,000 to act as crucial support levels for the precious metal on the downside. Similarly, he sees silver prices trending higher towards 48,000 levels in coming days. For silver, the key support levels are at Rs 46,200 and thereafter at Rs 45,900.

The gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 39,340 and an intraday low of Rs 38,811 on MCX. For the October series, the precious metal touched a low of Rs 31,520 and a high of Rs 39340.

Gold futures for delivery in October jumped Rs 271, or 0.70 percent on the MCX to trade at Rs 39,036 per 10 gram in afternoon trade in a business turnover of 18,096 lots. Gold contracts for December delivery traded up by Rs 276, or 0.7 percent, at Rs 39,621 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,709 lots, while the far-month February contract jumped Rs 379, or 0.96 percent per 10 gram.

The value of the October contract traded so far is Rs 4,885.93 crore and December contract saw value of Rs 254.30 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for September was higher by Rs 223, or 0.58 percent at Rs 38,580 in a business turnover of 24,849 lots.