Gold needs positive triggers to reach new highs: Kotak Securities

Gold rallied sharply as weaker growth forecasts highlighted risks to the global economy bringing a halt to the recent rally seen in the equity market. Meanwhile, the US dollar index weakened to three-month low on Federal Reserve's dovish stance. This double boost helped gold price move close to the coveted $1,750 per troy ounce level.

The Fed concluded its monetary policy meeting on June 10 and decided to keep the interest rate unchanged at 0-0.25 percent largely in line with market expectations. The US central bank, however, forecast a sharp drop in US economic activity this year while indicating that interest rate may remain low until at least 2022.

Fed expects US GDP to contract by 6.5 percent in 2020 followed by a 5 percent recovery next month. Fed's projection saw an amplified reaction as it came on heels of a downbeat forecast from OECD and World Bank. OECD forecasts that the global economy would contract 6.0 percent this year before bouncing back with 5.2 percent growth in 2021. The World Bank expects global economic output to fall by 5.2 percent in 2020.

The US dollar index has been under pressure for the last few days on reduced safe haven buying. The US currency weakened further as Fed forecasts indicated that most policymakers see interest rates at current levels until at least 2022.

Despite the boost from weaker equities and weaker US dollar, gold is still struggling to build momentum over the $1,750 per troy ounce level. The biggest factor is continued confidence that lifting of virus restrictions and stimulus measures may revive economic growth. Most major economies, including countries like India and Brazil who are seeing fast growth in virus cases, are lifting restrictions to revive growth. Meanwhile, central banks and governments may continue with stimulus measures to support growth. Fed has indicated that rates may remain low until 2022 while policymakers are calling for additional fiscal measures.

Meanwhile, investor buying interest is weakening. Based on SPDR ETF data, the gold fund has seen an average daily inflow of about 0.8 ton so far in the month of June as compared to an average inflow of 3.17 tons in May and 4.06 tons in the month of April. Consumer demand remains weak and may not revive unless economic activity picks up. As per Reuters reports, India imported around 1.4 tonnes of gold in May, down from 133.6 tonnes a year ago.

Gold's continued trade in a broad range of $1,680-1,750 an ounce highlights that market players are awaiting fresh impetus. Global growth worries and increased stimulus support has been factored in. From here on Gold needs positive triggers to reach to the new highs.

The author is VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.