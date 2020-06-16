Gold near 2-month high at Rs 47,540, silver also jumps

Gold prices climbed Rs 493 to Rs 47,540 per 10 gram, the highest in nearly two months in the Mumbai bullion market on rupee depreciation and stronger equity markets. The gain was also supported by the US Federal Reserve's decision to buy individual corporate bonds in the secondary market.

The expansion of the Fed balance-sheet will support gold prices over the medium term with lower bond yields. Gold witnessed sudden buying in the noon session after South Korea reported a blast in the inter-Korean office.

The gains were supported by the increased tension between India and China, which left at least three Indian armymen dead.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 43,547 plus 3 percent GST while that of 24-carat was Rs 47,540 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 35,655 plus GST in the retail market.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal said gold prices steadied, supported by a weaker US dollar, which fell after Fed's announcement, though an uptick in risk-appetite limited bullion's advance.

Beijing has in recent days recorded dozens of new coronavirus cases while new infections in record numbers swept through more US states. Chinese infections worried the market.

The broader trend on Comex could be in the range of $1,715-1,755 and on the domestic front, prices could hover in the Rs 46,900-47,550 range.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head, Commodity Research, Kotak Securities, said gold prices were trading 0.6 percent higher near $1,738/oz even after risk on amid Fed’s latest move to launch corporate bond buying. According to Bloomberg, the Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of its push to spur the world’s largest economy back to life.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 99.31 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices rose Rs 955 to Rs 47,870 per kg from its closing on June 15.

In the futures market, gold touched an intraday high of Rs 47,524 and an intraday low of Rs 46,981 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the August series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 39,200 and a high of Rs 48,190.

Gold futures for August delivery gained Rs 224, or 0.40 percent, at Rs 47,250 per 10 gram in the evening trade on a business turnover of 14,037 lots. The same for October delivery jumped Rs 253, or 0.54 percent, at Rs 47,393 on a business turnover of 5,579 lots.

The value of the August and October contracts traded so far is Rs 3,147.98 crore and Rs 66.34 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold-Mini contract for July increased Rs 238, or 0.51 percent at Rs 47,237 on a business turnover of 10,091 lots.

MCX gold has intraday support at Rs 47,060-46,930 whereas resistance is at Rs 47,545-47,620, according to Motilal Oswal.

The broking firm said spot gold has support at $1,719-1,710 whereas resistance is at $1,736-1,743 levels.

At 12:11 GMT, spot gold rose $3.54 at $1,728.59 an ounce in London trading.