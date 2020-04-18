Gold may touch $1950/oz but a COVID-19 vaccine could see it fall to $1,600 levels

Sunilkumar Katke

As countries across the globe enforce lockdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the confirmed number of cases globally crossed 2 million with the death toll at over 135,000. In this situation gold's safe-haven appeal is expected to remain intact in the coming months.

We may see $1,800 mark by June-July and $1,900 by September 2020, marking a new high based on current global scenarios and expect the domestic Gold prices to reach the levels close to Rs 50,000-52,000 mark by September 2020.

Rupee depreciation may further fuel the yellow metal prices up.

Continued demand from exchange traded funds' (ETFs) and Central banks will keep the fundamentals supporting the prices in an uptrend.

Lower long-term rates and negative-yielding debt instruments across the globe will support the prices in the medium to long term.

Shaky equity markets amidst the pandemic may lead the yellow metals to gain a decent portion of investors and institutions portfolio.

Banks are bullish on Gold and may influence their high net worth individuals (HNI) or institutional base to increase their allocation in the yellow metal.

The recent liquidity crunch across other asset classes led to the liquidation of gold holdings to fulfill the margin calls, bringing the prices back to about $1,450 for a brief period of time before a quick rally back to $1,720-1,740 levels, indicating strong buying sentiments.

Lack of physical demand from China and India is not impacting the prices due to the investors/institutions/ETFs/Central banks demand as a safe-haven asset.

Going forward, stringent environmental norms and curtailed illegal mining may further reduce the output in the long run, helping the prices of the yellow metal to go up.

Even technical’s suggest an uptrend, as the crucial resistance levels of $1,700 was broken twice in a very short span of time and if prices sustain above $1,700 making it a new base, we may see the levels of $1,800-1,950 marks soon. However, the levels may not sustain for long, if at a global level, the COVID-19 flattening of the curve is successfully managed, bringing back hopes to riskier asset classes available at attractive levels.

We may see a jump of $200 and a pullback of $100 to keep the prices up, making new highs as a base for the further upward trend.

The only negative factors to be looked at are -- a possible liquidation of gold holdings by central banks to manage liquidity and support stimulus packages to revive economies if a situation arises or a similar liquidity crunch in other asset classes if they continue their downtrend.

A quick fix vaccination to deal with the pandemic may also pullback the prices till $1,600 in the short term due to some positivity across the global markets, which looks like a very optimistic bet as of now.

The author is Business Head - Commodity & Currency, Axis Securities

