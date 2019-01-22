App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 11:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gold marginally down in futures trade on weak global cues

At the MCE, gold for delivery in February was trading lower by Rs 7, or 0.02 percent, at Rs 32,036 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 615 lots.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February was trading lower by Rs 7, or 0.02 percent, at Rs 32,036 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 615 lots.

Analysts said apart from the profit-booking at current levels by speculators, a weakening trend overseas, as a firmer dollar made bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies, weighed on the precious metal in futures trade.

Globally, gold fell 0.13 percent to USD 1,278.90 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 11:42 am

