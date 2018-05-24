Gold likely to consolidate around 31,150-31,300; expect short selling in crude oil

Sam Nair

Precious metals have opened marginally higher today with gold rising 0.21 percent to Rs 31,247.0 and silver at Rs 40,352.0, up 0.19 percent. Bullions corrected sharply last evening erasing gains from the morning session as stronger PMI reports gave momentum to a stronger US economy securing confidence for a June rate hike from the Fed which was further confirmed after the meeting minutes from the Fed's May meeting indicated confidence in the growth from policymakers.

The focus today will be on the unemployment claims report with consensus calling for a 2000 drop in fresh filings whereas new home sales are expected to slow down in the month of April. The intraday bias is neutral and gold may consolidate between Rs 31,150-31,300 whereas silver should trade in the range of Rs 40,200-40,450.

Base metals have opened on a mixed note with aluminum and Lead extending gains from last evening. The complex is likely to remain volatile as contradictory reports over the trade talks between the US and China emerge whereas aluminum and nickel should remain supported as the Rusal situation stagnates. The intraday bias is mixed.

We may see copper come under pressure and drift lower to test support at Rs 462-460 whereas aluminum and Lead may trend higher to test weekly highs. Nickel is also expected to trade with a negative bias and short selling may emerge below intraday support at Rs 986.

Crude oil opened lower at Rs 4905 and may extend weakness from the previous session after the EIA reported a surprise build of 5.77 million in crude inventories in the previous week along with a build in gasoline stocks. The market continued to steady above support at Rs 4900 despite the report indicating another weekly increase in US shale production.

We continue to maintain a very cautious approach and expect strong short selling to emerge if prices sustain below support at Rs 4900 today. Natural gas also rallied to fresh highs this morning but with momentum indicators calling for an overbought situation, we expect a minor correction in prices intraday. The focus will also be on the storage reports at 8.00 pm with analysts calling for a 92 bcf increase against a 106 bcf build in the week earlier.

: The author is AVP - Commodities at Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. The views and ideas expressed above may have been suggested to the clients of Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. It is advised that investors/traders should consult with their certified experts before taking any investment decision.