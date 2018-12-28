Gold jumps by Rs 170; silver surges Rs 600

Gold prices on December 28 rose by Rs 170 to Rs 32,620 per 10 gram at the bullion market in the national capital amid increased demand and firm trend overseas.

In line with gold prices, silver also spurted Rs 600 to Rs 39,250 per kg on fresh buying by industrial units and coin makers.

Bullion traders said rise in demand from local jewellers and firm trend overseas helped in the rally of gold.

In the international market, gold traded higher at USD 1,278.10 an ounce, while silver was up at USD 15.26 an ounce in New York.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 percent purities rose by Rs 170 each to Rs 32,620 and Rs 32,470 per 10 gram, respectively.

Sovereign gold also went up by Rs 100 to Rs 25,200 per piece of eight gram.

Silver ready surged Rs 600 to Rs 39,250 per kg and weekly-based delivery soared Rs 1,448 to Rs 38,651 per kg.