Gold hovers near 3-month low on Powell comments

Gold

Gold was near a three-month low hit earlier on Wednesday and on track for a fourth straight daily decline, while traders assessed U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,929.51 per ounce by 11:10 a.m. ET (1510 GMT) after dropping as much as 0.9% earlier. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,940.60.

Powell told lawmakers that the fight against inflation still "has a long way to go" and despite a recent pause in interest rate hikes officials were in agreement that borrowing costs would likely still need to move higher.

There's not one major element putting pressure on the gold market, but rather a combination of rising yields and technical selling pressure, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose after Powell's testimony started, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. [US/]

If Powell is even a bit more downbeat on future U.S. economic growth prospects, or is ambivalent on future rate hikes, that may weaken the dollar and in turn help gold, Wyckoff added.

The dollar index eased 0.1% after Powell's testimony began, making gold less expensive for holders of foreign currencies. [USD/]

"Should Powell's testimony provide little in the way of new or unexpected information, bullion may well extend this downside move," DailyFX analyst Warren Venketas said.

Traders are now pricing in a 79% chance of a 25-basis point Fed rate hike in July, according to the CME's Fedwatch tool, with no rate cuts seen this year.

Gold prices have been getting dragged lower by large scale selling activity observed across silver, platinum and palladium despite the dollar's weakness, said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

Spot silver fell nearly 2% to $22.73 per ounce, while platinum was down 1.5% to $948.01, both hitting three-month lows.

Palladium was down 1.1% at $1,364.43.