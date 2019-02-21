App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 08:18 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold hovers near 10-month peak amid steady dollar after Federal meeting

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will hold their second summit in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on February 27-28.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Gold prices were firm near a 10-month peak on February 22 , with the dollar holding steady in the wake of minutes from the latest US Federal Reserve meeting that rekindled expectations of a possible rate hike later in the year.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold had gained 0.1 percent to $1,339.99 per ounce by 0054 GMT, having touched $1,346.73 per ounce in the previous session, its highest level since April 20.

US gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,342.5 per ounce.

related news

Palladium rose 0.3 percent to $1,493, having reached a record level of $1,500 an ounce in the previous session.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood little changed at 96.500. [USD/]

Minutes from the Fed's Jan. 29-30 meeting indicated on Wednesday that policymakers may not yet have ended their three-year campaign to raise interest rates, but merely put it on an extended pause.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will hold their second summit in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on Feb. 27-28.

Trump on February 20 said the United States would impose tariffs on European car imports if it cannot reach a trade deal with the European Union.

British Prime Minister Theresa May held "constructive" talks in Brussels on Wednesday as she sought concessions on Brexit from a sceptical European Union, her strategy under strain after the defection of three lawmakers.

Turkey will issue gold-backed bond and sukuk to corporate investors with a settlement date of Feb. 27, the treasury said on February 20.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.26 percent to 794.50 tonnes on February 20 from 792.45 tonnes on February 19.

Canadian miner Barrick Gold outlined on February 20 details of a deal it reached with the government of Tanzania to settle its disputes with Acacia Mining, including a $300 million payment to resolve tax claims in the country.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 08:05 am

tags #Commodities #Gold #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.