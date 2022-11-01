English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Gold hovers near 1 week low as dollar steadies ahead of Fed decision

    The dollar index was steady after rising 0.8% overnight, hurting gold's appeal for overseas buyers.

    Reuters
    November 01, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, after touching their lowest levels in more than one week, as the dollar held firm ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where the central bank is likely to deliver another oversized interest rate hike.

    Spot gold was listless at $1,633.69 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, having earlier touched its lowest level since October 21.

    U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,636.30.

    The dollar index was steady after rising 0.8% overnight, hurting gold's appeal for overseas buyers.

    U.S. central bankers are expected to keep their inflation fight in high gear this week, even as they intensify a debate over when to downshift to smaller interest rate hikes so as to avoid sending the world's biggest economy into a tailspin.

    Close

    Related stories

    The U.S. Fed is likely to raise rates by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time, bringing the target overnight lending rate to a 3.75%-4% range.

    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as that increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.

    Euro zone inflation surged more than expected in October, data showed on Monday, fuelling expectations that the European Central Bank will press on with big interest rate hikes despite economic growth slowing.

    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.22% to 920.57 tonnes on Monday from 922.59 tonnes on Friday.

    Spot silver rose 0.2% to $19.18 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.1% to $924.51 and palladium gained 0.9% to $1,856.91.

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #dollar #Gold #US Fed
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 07:04 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.