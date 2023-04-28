 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold holds losses as inflation data reinforces rate hike bets

Reuters
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

Gold eased on Friday after a rise in U.S. inflation in March buoyed the dollar and reinforced bets for an interest rate hike next week, but banking sector concerns kept bullion on course for a small monthly gain.

Spot gold was 0.3% lower at $1,982.65 per ounce by 9:50 a.m. EDT (1350 GMT), but was up 0.8% for the month. U.S. gold futures eased 0.4% to $1,991.30.

The U.S. core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, rose 0.3% in March, the same as in February and in line with expectations, with traders adding to bets for a rate hike next week.

Elevated rates dull zero-yielding bullion's appeal.