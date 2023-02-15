 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold hits over 1-month low as dollar strengthens on rate-hike bets

Reuters
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:19 PM IST

Spot gold fell 1.14 percent to $1,833.20 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. ET(1530 GMT). US gold futures were down one percent to $1,846.00.

Gold prices dropped to their more than one-month lows on Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as better-than-expected U.S. economic data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates further.

US retail sales rose 3 percent in January over the previous month, highlighting economic resilience despite higher borrowing costs.

Higher retail sales were "another indication that if the Fed wants to cool inflation, they're going to have to raise interest rates to choke off some of this demand," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.