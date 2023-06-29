English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Gold hits near 4-month low on bets for hawkish Fed strategy

    Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,912.49 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. EDT (1743 GMT), after hitting its lowest since mid-March. U.S. gold futures settled 0.1% lower at $1,922.20.

    Reuters
    June 29, 2023 / 12:00 AM IST
    Gold prices

    Gold prices

    Gold prices on Wednesday fell to their lowest in nearly 4 months on bets for interest rates remaining higher for longer, while U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated a hawkish stance.

    Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,912.49 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. EDT (1743 GMT), after hitting its lowest since mid-March. U.S. gold futures settled 0.1% lower at $1,922.20.

    Powell reiterated that more rate rises likely lie ahead for the central bank, and did not rule out a boost in the cost of borrowing at a policy meeting scheduled for the end of July.

    "Although the market is pricing in a decent chance the Fed is going to hike in July, the more relevant factor for gold is that the market has been simultaneously pricing out the number of cuts we could expect over the next year," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

    Markets were pricing in a 82% chance of a rate hike at the Fed's next meeting in July, seeing little odds of any easing in monetary policy by the end of this year, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

    Related stories

    The dollar index firmed 0.4%, making gold less attractive for overseas buyers. A drop in benchmark 10-year Treasury yields limited further downside.

    "Good U.S. economic data remains a headwind for the yellow metal, as it likely keeps Fed officials reiterating a hawkish tone," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes surged to the highest in nearly 1-1/2 years in May, while U.S. consumer confidence also jumped in June.

    "We still expect at some point the aggressive monetary policy tightening to weaken U.S. economic data and result in a change of tone by the Fed," Staunovo added.

    High interest rates discourage traders from investing in non-yielding gold.

    Silver fell 0.3% to $22.81 per ounce, platinum shed 1.4% at $912.20 after falling to an eight-month low, and palladium plunged 3.7% to $1,248.06, its lowest in 4-1/2 years.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Fed #Gold #gold prices
    first published: Jun 29, 2023 12:00 am