Gold goes up 0.11% on positive global cues

Gold prices were up by 0.11 per cent to Rs 31,784 per 10 grams in futures trade on Thursday as speculators raised their bets amid a firm global trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in December was trading higher by Rs 36, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 31,784 per ten grams, in a business turnover of 154 lots.

The yellow metal for delivery in far-month February next year gained Rs 20, or 0.06 per cent, to Rs 32,021 per 10 grams in 10 lots.

Market analysts attributed rise in gold prices in futures trade to positive global cues. Meanwhile, gold was trading 0.25 per cent higher at USD 1,218.90 an ounce in Singapore.