Gold gains Rs 406; Silver jumps Rs 905

Representative Image

Gold price in the national capital rose by Rs 406 to Rs 50,722 per 10 grams on Friday amid a rally in the international yellow metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,316 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped by Rs 905 to Rs 57,436 per kilogram from Rs 56,531 per kg in the previous trade. "Along with the COMEX spot gold prices, domestic gold prices gained for the second day in a row as the dollar index and US treasury bond yield pullback from a recent high," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was quoting higher at USD 1,671.33 per ounce, while silver was up at USD 19.15 per ounce.